5 Intense HIIT Workouts For Men To Maintain Fitness

14 Aug 2018

Planks are very effective in building the abdominal muscles

People do perform an extended range of exercises to maintain fitness and build muscle, and most of these exercises focus on a gradual motion and slow change in the intensity of the exercise.

However, there is another school of thought that one could follow to maintain fitness. This involves the high-intensity interval training program, which follows the principle of working out for shorter durations with increased intensity. HIIT workouts not only maintain and improve the aerobic endurance of the body but also efficiently burn the fat to get in shape.

Nevertheless, keep in mind that before performing any HIIT workout program, it is imperative you perform well-balanced warm-up exercises to flex your muscles and improve blood circulation to the target muscle group. Additionally, include enough variety in your exercises such that they target the upper body and the lower body to avoid any muscle imbalances, which could lead to further complications.

Let us look closer and better understand the five intense HIIT workouts that you could add to your workout program to stay fit.

#1 Bicycle Crunches

The bicycle crunch is an advanced variation of the regular crunch that targets the entire abdomen region and has an intense focus on the obliques. Additionally, the exercise tones the back muscles and a host of other muscles in the lower body.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a supine position with feet positioned close together. Position the arms behind your head without interlocking the fingers.

Step 2: Move your left knee towards the chest region while simultaneously twisting your torso such that the right elbow touches the left knee. Ensure that both the shoulders are off the floor at this position.

Step 3: Hold the contraction for a moment and return to the initial position.

Perform the same motion on the other side to complete one rep. Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Do not pull your neck while performing the bicycle crunch as it could lead to a serious injury.

