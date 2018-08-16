5 killer cardio workouts for men to get a muscular body

Cardio exercises go a long way

The latter half of the 21st century has seen a major health revolution with more and more people warming up to the idea of adopting a healthier lifestyle. And the buck doesn’t just stop there. Numerous global food chains like McDonald's, KFC, Pepsi and Coca-Cola – who are usually the first names that come to mind when one utters the word ‘junk food’ have also pledged to cut down on ingredients that make their products unhealthy.

Nestle has also pledged to cut down the sugar content in their products in order to keep their products attractive in these changing times. Get the picture?

Flab, even a slight excess of it, is not only extremely unhealthy but also capable of making you feel extra self-conscious, something you don’t need while going about your day to day tasks. And to top it all, an excess of flab is an open invitation to unwanted and unfortunate heart diseases.

So, the sooner you get down to burning fat, the better. And there’s no better way to shed those pounds than to indulge in some good old-fashioned cardio exercises.

Cardio is amazing, is capable of helping you shed oodles of weight and can also be practised at home with ease if you can’t make it to the gym. So, if you haven’t started cardio yet, we strongly suggest that you do.

However, make sure you proceed only after gaining a medical certificate of clearance from your doctor. With that in mind let’s take a look at 5 killer cardio workouts for men to get a muscular body.

#5 Burpees

When it comes to effective cardio workouts, burpees have a track record that’s second to none. Not only are they highly effective but also inspiringly challenging, which is why they’re a favourite of fitness enthusiasts everywhere.

Step 1: Stand with your feet positioned shoulder-width apart before bending your knees and resting your hands on the floor while getting into a squat position.

Step 2: Move into a plank position rapidly while keeping your torso extremely straight.

Step 3: Return to your squat position before taking a deep breath and explosively jumping upwards before returning to your squat stance.

Important Tip: Begin with 3 sets of 12 reps.

