5 Killer Chest Workouts for Women That Can Be Done At Home

Women, have you been doing upper body exercises hoping that your chest will get firm and perky? Well, including all exercises in one routine and terming it as an upper body workout regime will do you no good.

To work on your breasts, you will need to get into a full-fledged workout routine specially tailored for this area. Working on your arms, shoulders, chest and back at the same time is not a good idea.

We will talk about a super effective chest workout routine and also look at some pointers that you must keep in mind before you start working out at home.

1. The way your shoulders interact with your chest is very important. Make sure that most of the movements are done with the help of your chest muscles. Push your chest up and do not shrug your shoulders. We are talking about a chest workout here, not a shoulders workout.

2. You will need your triceps for a lot of chest exercises. So make sure that you add a few triceps exercises to your routine.

3. Warm up session is extremely important. It helps your muscles open up. You can do a few stretches or just walk on the treadmill. Take it seriously as a good warm-up session can prevent a lot of injuries.

4. Do not get so stoked with the idea of a perfect chest that you start working on it every day. 3 times a week is perfect. Give your body some time to rejuvenate. Do not overdo the workout.

5. Do not speed through the process. Pay attention to your posture and speed. The way you do your presses and flyes can make or break the full regime. Be slow and steady.

Now, let us look at an easy chest workout routine for women that can be done at home:

Exercise #1

Shoulder Press with Elbow Squeeze

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand with your feet about hip-width apart. Hold a pair of dumbbells and extend your arms sideways to keep your arms parallel to the floor. Now, bend your elbows at 90 degrees. Make sure that your elbows are under your wrists. Your palms will face forward.

Step 2: Slowly, bring your arms towards the middle of your body.

Step 3: Get back to the initial position. Push your arms up to extended them over your head.

Step 4: Get back to the starting position and repeat.

Do 3 sets of 15 reps each.

Next up: Chest Fly

