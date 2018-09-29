5 Killer Rear Shoulder Workouts To Have Bigger Rear Delts

Bent-over rows tone the deltoids and back muscles

Strong and reliable shoulder muscles are quintessential for everybody as these muscles are used for almost every arm movement in the daily routine. The extensive use of the deltoid muscles warrants for special care and one should activate this muscle group with targeted training programs.

Furthermore, while performing these exercises, one should include enough variety, which targets all the three heads of the deltoids. Avoiding these muscles could lead to muscle imbalances, which might cause further complications down the line.

Nevertheless, keep in mind to perform proper warm-up exercises before getting to the core training program to flex the muscles and improve blood circulation to the target muscle group.

Note: Beginners must exercise caution while training with free weights and are advised to workout under expert supervision.

Let us look closer at the five effective rear shoulder workouts that one could add to their workout program to build muscular rear deltoids.

#1 Bent-Over Dumbbell Reverse Fly

The reverse fly is a compound exercise that not only targets the rear deltoids but also tones the traps and rhomboids in the upper back region.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight and position your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the dumbbells in both the arms and place them on the side, parallel to the body. The palms must be facing each other throughout the duration of the exercise.

Step 2: Slightly bend forward while maintaining a straight torso. Gradually raise your arms to the side until they are in line with the shoulders. For maximum efficiency, squeeze the shoulder blades at the end of this motion.

Step 3: Pause for a second and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tip: People with a history of lower back problems must exercise caution while performing the bent-over dumbbell reverse fly.

