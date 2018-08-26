5 Leg Workouts That'll Shape Up Your Legs

Strong legs are an absolute necessity

When was the last time you used your legs for an extended period of time? Go on, think about it. Don’t be surprised if you come up blank. In fact, don’t feel too bad for yourself either. Because in this day and age, where 9 to 5 jobs are a fantasy and 24-hour ones are the flavour of the era, most of our time is consumed sitting behind a desk, staring at a monitor for over 500 hours a week. And let’s not forget the numerous junk foods we stuff ourselves with at our college or office canteen which we don’t bother walking off due to our busy schedules.

In fact, neglecting your legs and depriving them of more movement is extremely harmful and will lead to you developing joint problems at a very early age. From an exercise point of view, developing your legs is crucial as they’re the key to a uniformly ripped body. And if you’re going to be doing a lot of heavy lifting, you’ve got to have nothing less than excellent support from the lower half of your body. Plus, a ripped pair of legs look nothing short of eye-catching, just ask a Cristiano Ronaldo or Usain Bolt fan.

So, if you haven’t considered working out to give your legs and every other major part of your body some much-needed exercise, we urge you to get down to it. And if and when you finally do get down to working out, taking leg day extremely seriously is of utmost importance. Of course, with plenty of leg exercises out there, picking out the perfect leg workout to practice in the gym can get challenging, which is exactly what we’re going to help you with. However, do make sure you get a clean bill of health from your physician before hitting the gym. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at 5 leg workouts that’ll shape up your legs.

Romanian Deadlift

Granted, the Romanian Deadlift is one of the trickier leg exercises, but when you master it, it’ll do you a whole lot of good. Besides giving your legs a good workout, the Romanian Deadlift is also excellent when it comes to developing stronger hamstrings. All in all, this is one leg workout you must try in the gym.

Step 1: Grab a barbell with a shoulder-width grip and position yourself with your feet hip-width apart.

Step 2: Bend your hips back as far as you can and let your knees bend smoothly while you lower the bar along your shins.

Step 3: Make sure your lower back in its naturally arched position throughout the exercise.

Important Tip: Begin with 3 sets of 8 reps.

