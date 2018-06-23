5 Powerful Dumbbell Workouts for Strong Legs

Add these powerful dumbbell exercises to your training program to effectively tone your leg muscles.

Dumbbell lunges are very effective in toning the quads

People hit the gym and focus extensively on the upper body. However, many of them fail to reciprocate the same level of intensity when it comes to training the lower body and the legs.

Legs are crucial when it comes to maintaining balance during cardiovascular exercises, and this makes it quintessential to not to skip leg day in your training program. However, building your legs do not always need complicated gym equipment. Having an effective workout program with dumbbells is all you need to start toning your leg muscles.

Keep in mind that like any other training program, building the muscles in the legs takes time and one has to have tremendous discipline and unparalleled commitment towards the training routine.

Let us dive in deeper and take a closer look at the five best dumbbell exercises that you could add to your training program for super strong legs.

#1 Dumbbell Lunge

Lunges are great for developing the overall strength and stability of the lower body. They target the hips, quads and the hamstrings. Moreover, this exercise is particularly effective in reducing any muscle imbalances found in the lower body along with improving the core.

Instructions

Step 1: Stand straight with dumbbells in both the hands with the palms facing the body. The distance between the feet in the starting position should be approximately equal to the width of the shoulder.

Step 2: Take a step forward with one leg while bending the stationary leg such that its knee touches the floor. Ensure that the back is straight while performing this motion.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and push yourself to return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tips: This exercise requires a great deal of balance, and one should exercise caution while working with heavy weights. In addition to the regular dumbbell lunge, one could even perform the walking lunge as a more challenging exercise.

