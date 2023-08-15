5 push-up variations you need to master

As you are aware that push-up is the primary exercise that is responsible for the optimal growth of the chest muscles, there are different ways you can try out to maximize your gains. Nothing feels better than a pumped-pec when you can see the chest fibers popping out. These variations can be the key to such gains.

Apart from overall chest development, these variations target other chest muscles, which need more emphasis like the pectoral major and pectoral minors. This would help you achieve a fuller and broader chest reaching the maximized potential of your genetics.

These variations would surely be challenging for those who are just starting out to workout. So if you are one of them, make sure to master the normal push-up and can do at least 30 of them without taking a break. The variations would enrich the pump by boosting the blood flow in the chest area.

5 best push-up variations for maximum hypertrophy

Here is the list that would take you to the path and with proper intensity and a well-balanced diet you can see yourself in front of the mirror with your chest pumping out.

1. Wide grip push-up

Push-ups (Image via Getty Images)

Place your hands wider than shoulder-width apart, with your fingers pointing slightly outwards. This variation emphasizes the outer part of the chest muscles, providing a good stretch and contraction.

Beyond targeting the outer chest, wide-grip push-ups can enhance shoulder stability and mobility. The wide hand placement challenges your shoulders to work harder to stabilize the movement, which can contribute to improved overall shoulder strength.

This variation can also help improve your bench press performance by strengthening the stabilizer muscles involved in the pressing motion.

2. Diamond push-up

Push ups (Image via Getty Images)

Position your hands close together under your chest, forming a diamond shape with your thumbs and index fingers. This variation places more emphasis on the triceps and inner chest muscles.

Diamond push-ups not only emphasize the inner chest but also provide a unique challenge for your triceps. This variation can lead to improved triceps strength and definition, making it beneficial for enhancing arm aesthetics and overall pushing strength.

Additionally, diamond variations require better core engagement to maintain balance, contributing to improved core stability.

3. Decline push-ups

Push ups (Image via Getty Images)

Elevate your feet on a bench, step, or any elevated surface. This variation shifts more of your body weight onto your upper chest, shoulders, and triceps, providing a different angle of resistance.

Elevating your feet during the decline variation places increased demand on the upper chest and shoulders. This can help improve the stability and strength of your shoulder girdle, making it useful for activities that involve pushing or lifting overhead.

Additionally, declines engage the serratus anterior muscle, which plays a role in stabilizing the scapulae and enhancing shoulder function.

4. One-arm push-ups (Assisted or negative)

Push ups (Image via Getty Images)

For this advanced variation, you can start by practicing with assistance or by performing negatives. Keep one hand on the ground and the other on an elevated surface or use a resistance band for assistance. Slowly lower yourself down (negative portion) with control. This variation significantly challenges your chest muscles, especially the stabilizers.

The one-arm variation, even in its assisted or negative forms, offers unparalleled benefits for core stability.

As you balance on a single arm, your core muscles, especially the obliques, work hard to prevent rotation and maintain your body's alignment. This translates to improved overall core strength, stability, and better functional strength for activities involving rotation and balance.

5. Pike push-up

Push ups (Image via Getty Images)

Assume a downward dog yoga position with your hips raised and your body forming an inverted V. Perform the exercise in this position, focusing on lowering your head towards the ground and pushing back up. This exercise would get you the proper build you need to make your t-shirt fit the upper body.

Pike variation not only targets the upper chest but also provides a valuable way to build shoulder strength and flexibility. This variation can help open up the shoulder joint and enhance overhead mobility, which is important for activities like lifting objects overhead, throwing, and reaching.

The pike position also emphasizes the trapezius muscles, contributing to improved upper back strength and posture.

These variations would help you achieve the desired chest to flex under great gym lighting. The pectoral muscles would surely face some difficulties at first but as time goes by, and you get used to them, they can provide you with a well-formed chest.

Get a workout buddy if you need assistance in case you are trying these for the first time. Your partner would make sure nothing happens to you and you can perform them swiftly.