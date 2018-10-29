5 Quick Warm Up Exercises You Must Do Before Running

Warm Up Exercises

For those who are into working out, you must have heard that cardio is a must when it comes to losing weight. And it is absolutely true. However, there are various forms of cardio exercises that you can do to get results. What we have noticed is that running is one of the most effective cardio routines. It can scare you away for a while because when you think about running, it brings to you images of you sweating and being out of breath. But trust us, the feeling you get after running, will make you want to do it again. In addition to that, it helps you burn a lot of calories. Let us look at a few reasons as to why running is good for you:

1) Running not only helps you give a positive boost to your metabolism; it also helps you lose weight. Running for 25-30 minutes, 5 times a week can do wonders for you body.

2) Running helps you be energetic throughout the day. It keeps you focused and vibrant and makes you feel a sense of accomplishment.

3) Unlike HIIT workout, swimming or cycling, running has no cost attached to it. It is absolutely free and can be done anytime.

4) Are you having a bad day? Just run! Running helps you clear your thoughts and align your senses to calm you down and gain perspective.

5) Running can be termed as an advanced level cardio workout. 2 minutes into it will make you feel the burn. It is a full body workout that is also capable of toning your muscles.

6) If you maintain a proper form while running, it can help you strengthen your core and your glutes. Can it get any better?

7) You can incorporate interval training to your running session. Just switch speeds periodically and you will know what we are talking about!

Now, let us look at some warm-up exercises that you must do before you go running!

Exercise #1

Frankenstein Walk

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight and keep your feet together. Keep your back straight and your body loose.

Step 2: Lift your right leg off the floor and extend it in front of you without bending your knees. Touch your toes with your left hand.

Step 3: Lower it back down and repeat for the other side. This makes 1 rep.

Do 5 reps and relax.

Next up: Leg Crossover

