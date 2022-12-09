5 Seated Twisting Yoga Poses Worth Trying

Seated twisting yoga poses provide extensive benefits, including enhancing the body's overall posture, stimulating your digestive system, lengthening your spine, providing deep stretches to your upper body, massaging your internal organs, and more.

The seated twisting yoga poses are highly powerful as they relax your nervous system and boost energy flow from your spine to your head. It will also help in releasing knots from your upper back efficiently.

Seated Twisting Yoga Poses Can Work The Whole Body

1) Seated Spinal Twist

Seated spinal twists are among the simple yoga poses that will gently restore energy in your body, promote good digestion, and build greater spinal mobility. It will effectively stretch your lower back, shoulders, and chest, aiding in toning your belly.

How to do the seated spinal twist:

Begin this yoga pose by sitting on the ground with both your legs stretched in front of you while your arms are positioned at your back on the ground.

Bend your right foot flat on the ground and outside your left knee. Repeat the same on the alternate side.

Next, twist your eyes, head, and chest to your right side and hold this position for a few moments.

Bring your yoga pose back to the center position before repeating the same on the opposite side.

2) Half Lord of the Fishes

Half lord of the fishes is amongst the best twisting yoga poses, stretching and strengthening your upper body, and enhancing spinal mobility. This yoga pose will also help improve the body's overall mobility and prevent pain from repetitive stress injuries.

How to do half of the lord of the fishes:

Begin this pose in a standard staff pose on the ground with both your legs extended out in the front before bending right and bringing the sole of your same foot on the ground outward of the opposite thigh. Bend your opposite knee to tuck your foot towards the right butt.

Rotate your upper body towards the right side before positioning your left elbow outward to your right knee and your right palm pressed onto the ground right behind the hip bones.

Keep your spine elongated before bringing your body back to the center position and repeating on the opposite side.

3) Revolved Heron Pose

Revolved heron pose is also among the tremendous twisting yoga poses, which will help build muscular legs and improve the body's overall posture.

How to do revolved heron pose:

Begin this yoga pose in a standard staff pose with both legs straightened in front of you on the ground.

Grab your right leg with your left palm and raise it above the ground.

Raise your right hand to your side at shoulder height before twisting your upper torso towards the right side with a gentle twist.

Hold a few deep breaths before releasing and repeating on the opposite side.

4) Revolved Head to Knee Pose

Revolving head-to-knee poses tend to be highly efficient twisting yoga poses, increasing flexibility in the body and managing lower back pain.

How to do revolved head-to-knee pose:

Start seated with your legs extended in the front before bending your right knee and bringing the same foot to your inner thighs.

Move your left leg outward before bending to the left side to bring your head to the left knee.

Repeat on the right side.

5) Noose Pose

Noose poses are the underused seated twisting yoga poses that will enhance the body's overall fitness by increasing flexibility, enhancing overall posture, strengthening your back, and more.

How to do noose pose:

Start this yoga pose in a standard mountain pose before bringing your body into the full squatting position with your heels slightly apart and toes touching together.

Slightly draw your knees towards the right side before rotating your torso towards the left side.

Bring the right side of your torso closer to the top of your thighs before bringing the back of your right shoulder and arm to the outward left knee.

Hold before twisting to the opposite side.

Bottom Line

The above seated twisting yoga poses tend to be unique and highly efficient, which will significantly improve your overall health and fitness of the body.

The above-listed seated twisting yoga poses will build quite a bit of strength in your body, enabling you to perform more advanced variations efficiently. They will also enhance the overall digestion of the body by massaging internal organs, relieving them from gas, bloating, and more.

Considering the benefits of the above seated twisting yoga poses, you should incorporate them into your daily routine.

