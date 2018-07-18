Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 super easy full body workouts at home to be fit & healthy

Antriksh Jaiswal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
21   //    18 Jul 2018, 11:03 IST

E
Exercises can be performed even at home.

I have met a lot of people who hardly get the time to hit the gym. This makes it difficult for them to lead a conscious life as far as fitness is concerned. Well, personally I believe that hitting the gym is not the only solution to being fit. Though I’m not ruling out the fact that going to the gym does help you to achieve your fitness goals, but it is not mandatory.

Can you work out at home and remain fit and healthy is the question which ponders on the minds of a lot of people? Let me tell you that you can certainly be fit at home. But you need to remember that skipping exercises even at home is not an option. Overall it is important for you to understand that, apart from performing exercises, you need to eat healthy as well for a fit and healthy body. The exercises for a full body workout at home mentioned below will lead you to a step further to a healthy life and body.

#1 Front Planks


The front plank is a versatile exercise which will help you in strengthening your core. This ultimate isometric exercise engages the muscles in your abdominals, lower back, hips, and arms. 

Instructions

Step 1: Lie on the floor with your forearms flat on the floor, making sure that your elbows are aligned directly under your shoulders.

Step 2: Now engage your core by raising your body up off the floor, keeping your forearms on the floor and your body in a straight line from head to feet. 

Step 3: Draw your belly button upwards. You can either keep your hands parallel to each other or grasp them in a prayer position.

Important Tips: Do 2 sets of 1 minute each with a 30-second break after each set. Make sure that you breathe normally and do not lower your back. 

