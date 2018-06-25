5 Super Effective Back Workouts for Men

Improve your strength and build a bigger back with these five explosive exercises!

Pull-ups

The back is often overlooked while working out and people generally see training the back as an afterthought. Following this routine could turn out to become counterproductive as the back plays a crucial role in a multitude of activities that you perform in your daily routine.

For a great physique and a supreme posture, building the muscles found in the back is of paramount importance. Moreover, training the back improves the total-body strength allowing stronger lifts and stronger throws as the muscles in the back act as stabilizers in most of the shoulder and arm motions.

However, while toning the back muscles, take care that there is enough variety and you are targetting all the main muscle groups such as the trapezius, the latissimus dorsi, and the rhomboids.

Let us look closer at the five explosive workouts that you could add to your training program to start building bigger and muscular back.

#1 Barbell Deficit Deadlift

The barbell deficit deadlift is an advanced variation of the standard deadlift, which targets the lower back and the erector spinae muscles with unrivalled precision. Along with these muscle groups, traps and rhomboids in the middle-back and the upper-back are also worked out.

To sum it up, the barbell deficit deadlift targets almost all the muscles found in the back along with toning the glutes, hamstrings, and quads.

Instructions

Step 1: Start the exercise by standing on a shallow elevated platform. Squat and grab the barbell with the appropriate weight attachment with palms facing the body. The distance between the palms and the legs should be approximately equal to the width of the shoulder.

Step 2: Lift the barbell by moving your hips and knees until it is near the hips. Avoid any unnecessary movement while lifting the weight.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the initial squatting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Do not overload the barbell and focus on completing a higher rep count. People with lower back problems should exercise caution.

Next up: T-Bar Row