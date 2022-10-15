5 Things Julianne Hough Does to Keep Her Core Super Strong

Julianne Hough is an American actress, dancer, and singer. She made her acting debut in the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001.

Hough played her first major role in Burlesque in 2010 followed by other leading roles in movies such as Footloose, Rock of Ages, Safe Haven, and more. She has also won two seasons of Dancing with the Stars and received three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography, winning one in 2015.

When it comes to Hough’s physique, it's no secret that the 34-year-old is in incredible shape, and her abs are difficult to ignore. Despite juggling between her dance tours and sweating it out on set, Hough dedicates a lot of time to working out. However, abs like hers don’t just appear in two days – it's dedication and hard work in the gym and the kitchen as well.

The actress isn’t coy about sharing secrets about her super strong core. So, whether you are eager to know her secrets or simply willing to work your core, here are a few things Hough does to keep her abs strong and healthy:

How Does Julianne Hough Keep Her Core Super Strong?

Here's a look at five things about her core workout:

1) Hough’s workout sessions are all about cardio and strength training

Julianne Hough works out five to six days a week and makes it a point to include a variety of exercises every day to keep her from getting bored. The actress’s weekly workout routine largely includes a balanced fitness plan consisting of strength training, cardio, and flexibility moves.

Her preferred choices for cardio include indoor cycling classes, and obviously, dance-based cardio classes. She also does classes with Simone De La Rue at Body By Simone and Tracy Anderson. For flexibility, Hough prefers hot yoga at CorePower.

In an interview with SELF, the dancer said:

“It makes me feel more centered and balanced. And I like hot yoga because it really stretches me out”.

2) Hough mixes and matches her abs exercises and prefers no-equipment core workouts

Hough regularly works out her abs to keep her core strong and in shape. She says about that on her website:

“I find that mixing up my abs moves is what’s most effective. I like to lay on a box during leg raises, so I can really use my lower abs with each movement”,

Further, Hough added that she likes standing exercises for her abs where she can isolate her torso. Sometimes, she adds hand weight to her workouts to target her obliques as well. However, when no equipment is available, she simply does no-equipment abs moves, such as side planks and bicycles.

3) Hough’s nutrition plan includes carbs and protein

Julianne Hough's daily meals mostly include lots of protein and high-quality carbs. She avoids processed foods and instead consumes lean proteins such as fish, chicken, eggs, etc. to fuel her up. Besides that, the actress is also a big fan of carbs, but she makes sure her diet is in moderation.

Any typical day for Julianne Hough starts with her breakfast – homemade juice, steamed eggs or oatmeal with tomato or avocado. For lunch, she prefers a grilled chicken salad, and her favorite dinner includes vegetables, sweet potatoes and chicken.

In an interview with US Weekly, Hough said:

“It’s all about moderation. I have to have some sort of carb, whether it’s pasta or rice or bread or whatever it is”.

4) Having sound sleep is a top priority for Hough

To keep herself energized and fresh for the workouts, Julianne Hough makes sure to get sound sleep every night.

She told SELF:

“People are so concerned with working out, but if you don’t sleep well, you are not resting and recovering”.

5) Consistency is the key

Consistency is one of the major things Julianne Hough believes in. She doesn’t just fit her sweat sessions into her free time; instead, workouts are her schedule for every morning, and she never misses them.

She told SELF:

“A lot of people are like: man, you’re so busy; how do you fit it in? But that’s my key thing. I don’t fit it in; I schedule it in”.

Takeaway

For Julianne Hough, fitness is her lifestyle and not just a thing she does every day to look good. That has helped her stay consistent and dedicated to waking up each morning and working out.

