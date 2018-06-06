5 Top Bicep Exercises That You Cannot Miss

Want to flaunt sleeve bursting biceps then follow these top 5 exercises!

Which are the best ‘show muscles’ in your body? The answer would obviously be the biceps. These are the most noticed muscle group of a human body and the muscular arms make you look fit. This case should be enough for you to work on your biceps to make it aesthetically look good.

If we look at the anatomy of the bicep, it is a muscle known as ‘The Bicep Brachii’ and is comprised of two parts; the long head and the short head. The primary movements of the biceps are to be able to flex and supinate the arm.

It is often believed that heavyweights work well for the biceps, though it is true in some cases it might also lead to injuries or strains. So while performing the bicep exercises it is important to keep in mind that the weight should be moderate and reps high. If you pick a weight that is too heavy for you then your forearms take over the bulk of the work because you are gripping the weight harder. Moderate weights with higher reps tend to be just as effective as heavier weights and have proved to cause fewer injuries.

So hustle up and go pump your guns with these sleeve bursting bicep exercises.

#1 Close Grip Chin-Up

The close-grip chin-up is an exercise that increases strength in the back and biceps. It has dual advantage and is quite an impactful one. It targets the middle back, and the underhand grip places increased resistance on the biceps.

Instructions:

Step 1: Grab a chin-up bar using an underhand grip where the palms are facing towards you with both your hands placed at a distance of 5-9 inches apart.

Step 2: Allow your arms to hang in a fully extended position. This is known as the dead hang.

Step 3: Press your thighs together and make sure that your body remains rigid throughout the exercise.

Step 4: Now pull yourself self up until your upper chest or neck reaches the bar. Pause and then slowly return back to the dead hang position.

Important Tip: Remember to keep your chest up and shoulders back and try to drive your elbows behind during the course of the exercise. Do 10 reps of three sets each with a break of 30 seconds in between sets.

