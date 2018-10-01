Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Top Compound Shoulder Exercises To Build Big Shoulders

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    01 Oct 2018, 01:27 IST

Tone the deltoids with precision with shoulder presses
There is only one secret to big and muscular shoulders - targeted workout programs. We use the shoulders for almost every arm movement during our daily routine, and it is vital that we tone them with specialised workout programs.

Generally, isolated workouts are preferred when it comes to tone a specific muscle group as the constrained motion of the exercise helps in better activation. However, there is another school of thought where one performs compound exercises that only focus on training the target muscle, but also a number of other muscles in the region, which is extremely beneficial for higher calorie burn.

Let us look closer at the five compound shoulder exercises that one could add to their workout programs to not only build shoulders but also tone a host of other stabilisation muscles.

#1 Shoulder Press


The shoulder press is often seen as the go-to exercise to build the deltoids. However, the exercise does a whole lot more than tone the shoulders; it activates the biceps, triceps and the forearms, along with the rhomboids and the traps in the upper back.

Instructions:

Step 1: Sit upright on a flat bench with back support and secure the dumbbells in both the hands. Position them beside the head such that the palms are facing away from the body. The upper arms must be perpendicular to the torso in this position.

Step 2: Gradually raise the dumbbells overhead until the arms are fully extended and parallel to the body.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the starting position.

Perform the exercise the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Follow a smooth, controlled motion and do not use momentum to lower the weights as it could lead to a serious rotator cuff injury.

Topics you might be interested in:
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
