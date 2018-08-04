8 Killer Upper Body Workouts For Men

Upper body strength is important for daily activities.

Do you know why upper body strength is important? Well, I will explain to you. Upper body strength is important for our day to day demands that are placed on the arms, shoulders, core and back. A well developed upper body also in a way will help you to gain confidence and a sense of capability. Research has also shown that for men muscular strength in the upper body is directly related to longevity of life.

A strong upper body helps you to keep a proper posture when you are either sitting or standing. For an athlete or a sportsmen speed, balance and strength are directly generated with the help of the upper body. Many a time you focus on just one part of the upper body but focusing on just one part while never help your cause. It is important for you to understand that a well-rounded workout regime for the upper body is indispensable.

Here are some of the upper body workouts for men that can help you all to achieve your fitness goals.

#1 Close Grip Chin-Up

The close-grip chin-up is an exercise that increases strength in the back and biceps. It has dual advantages and is quite an impactful one. It targets the middle back, and the underhand grip places increased resistance on the biceps.

Instructions:

Step 1: Grab a chin-up bar using an underhand grip where the palms are facing towards you with both your hands placed at a distance of 5-9 inches apart.

Step 2: Allow your arms to hang in a fully extended position. This is known as the dead hang.

Step 3: Press your thighs together and make sure that your body remains rigid throughout the exercise.

Step 4: Now pull yourself self up until your upper chest or neck reaches the bar. Pause and then slowly return to the dead hang position.

Important Tip: Remember to keep your chest up and shoulders back and try to drive your elbows behind during the course of the exercise. Do 10 reps of three sets each with a break of 30 seconds in between sets.

