5 Treadmill Workouts to Lose Neck Fat Quickly

When looking for exercises that reduce face or neck fat, the options are quite limited.

However, there are several other ways to help with overall fat loss, which can shed your body weight and possibly tone your neck and face in the process too. So, whether you can spare just 15 minutes or more for your regular workout, a few treadmill exercises are enough to start your weight-loss journey.

Why the Treadmill?

Treadmill workouts are among some of the most effective ways to lose fat quickly and efficiently.

They are, hands down, the best aerobic workout machine that can help you burn calories faster. Treadmills are accessible to all fitness levels and allows you to keep control of the incline and speed adjustments during the exercise. Additionally, a treadmill is also a safe choice for most people and helps strengthen the heart and muscles.

As you continue to build your strength on this machine, you can also start performing several variations of full-body exercises, HIIT and even include weights in your training. One of the best ways to start your treadmill workout is by doing a few warm-up exercises or stretching to prepare your body for physical effort.

Treadmill Workouts to Help with Weight Reduction

Here's a look at five such treadmill workouts to help you with weight reduction:

1) HIIT High-intensity Interval Training

HIIT involves alternate sets of rest and high-intensity exercises. Various studies suggest that HIIT exercises can be an impressive way to burn calories and reduce fat in a short amount of time.

The trick is to work hard for short durations and then rest between high-intensity exercises. This pattern helps shed fat fast, which contributes to an overall weight loss from every muscle in your body, including your face and neck.

How to do HIIT?

Start your workout with a quick five-minute walk to warm up your body.

Run at level 8 or 9 for 30 seconds.

Walk at level 4 for 60 seconds, and repeat the pattern a few times.

To cool down, walk at level 2 for five minutes.

2) Incline Sprint

To level up your treadmill workout, add an incline. Running or walking briskly at an incline helps shed more calories, as your body has to move harder and faster. An incline also charges up more muscles, which contributes to developing lean muscle mass.

To do an incline sprint:

Stand with your legs outside of the treadmill belt.

Set the machine on a 10% incline. Also, set the speed higher than your typical walk pace.

Once that's set, sprint for at least 30 to 40 seconds, and stop.

Rest for 20 seconds, and repeat this pattern for at least ten rounds.

3) Incline Walk

For an incline walk, set the machine at its highest incline, and set the speed at level 3 or 4. Start walking at this pace for 20 minutes, and then stop.

4) Incline walk/run Intervals

Start by setting the incline to a max of 3%, and run at a pace you can continue for a few minutes. Once done, slow down to a jog or moderate walk for a minute or two. Repeat the exercise for 20 minutes.

5) Deadmill Sprint

Deadmill sprints are very challenging treadmill sprints, as they require you to lean in and drive through with your legs to get the belt moving while the machine is turned off.

Key Tips for Best Results

Here are a few essential tips to make the most out of your workouts.

If you're a beginner and want to try the incline setting, start with a low incline, and gradually work your way up.

To increase your calorie burn, it's best to run or jog at an incline. That'll also help to strengthen your legs.

Modifying your workouts by alternating exercises and adding music could motivate you to achieve your goals.

Do not attempt exercises that are painful for your joints, as that may increase your risk of injuries.

Change the incline setting from time to time to challenge your body.

Don't overexert your muscles, and always listen to your body.

Takeaway

Choose a treadmill workout that suits your stamina and other preferences, and notice how quickly you’ll receive great weight-loss results from every part of your body, including your neck. Make sure to train under the guidance of a certified trainer to avoid injuries.

