5 Ultimate Inner Chest Exercises to Build Your Inner Pecs

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 54 // 05 Jul 2018, 22:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dumbbell Press

Before jumping in and looking at the chest workouts, let us first understand the basic anatomy of the chest.

The chest houses that pectoral major muscle, which stretches from the humerus bone to the collarbone and sternum. The region attached to the former bone is called as the upper chest, while the lower chest is comprised of muscles attached to the latter.

Looking at the way the muscles are attached to the ribcage, it is not possible to perform isolation exercises that target the inner pectoral muscles alone. Instead, you should perform exercises that target the entire chest region, which will in turn even develop the inner pecs.

Moreover, always remember to perform exercises with different inclinations, as it targets the different regions of the muscle groups in the chest region. This also helps in maintaining variety in the workout program.

Let us not wait any longer and shed some light on the five best chest exercises that you could add to your workout program to build your inner pectoral muscles.

#1 Dumbbell Press

Dumbbell press is one of the most effective exercises for building the pectoral muscles. This free-weight exercise could be performed either on a flat bench or using an incline-decline bench to target the lower and upper pecs respectively.

Instructions

Step 1: Lie down on a bench and hold dumbbells in both the hands. Position your arms such that they are facing away from the body. The forearms should be perpendicular to the upper arms.

Step 2: Gradually lift the dumbbells towards the ceiling using your chest. Continue this motion until the arms are straight and perpendicular to the body.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the initial position. Do not use momentum to lower the weight. Return to the starting position in a gradual motion.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tips: Take extreme care while lowering the weights. Dropping the weights in a sudden motion can result in a rotator cuff injury.

Next up: Decline Dumbbell Fly