5 Ultimate Leg Strengthening Exercises To Maximize The Strength Of Your Legs

Leg Workouts Are a Must

You probably know by now that while some exercises are incredible to learn, others are absolutely mandatory and must be a part of your workout schedule if you are to keep fit and stay afar from injury. And leg workouts are one of those routines that fall in the must-do category.

Why, you ask? Well, because support from your legs – which leg workouts provide in abundance – is absolutely necessary when you’re doing heavy lifting in the form of barbells and with other such pieces of equipment.

In fact, the importance of a strong lower body should be anything, but underestimated due to it being vital to not just your gym workouts but also your sports performance, running, jogging and pretty much any daily physical activity.

Besides, leg workouts don’t just enhance the performance of your quads and hamstrings but also your balance and core muscles. We are pretty sure that after taking note of all these benefits, you will want to get down to doing some leg workouts right away.

However, the question remains which leg workouts you should begin with on your path to getting the most ripped legs possible. That’s exactly what we here to tell you. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at 5 ultimate leg strengthening exercises to maximise the strength of your legs.

Front Squat

The Front Squat is truly one of the best leg strengthening exercises out there when it comes to building your quads. So, if you haven’t been practicing it already, now is a good time to start.

Step 1: Set a barbell on a power rack at about shoulder height and proceed to grab it with all your might.

Step 2: Raise your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the floor. Take the bar out of the rack and let it rest on your fingertips and make sure your elbows are all the way up throughout the movement.

Step 3: Take a step back and set your feet at shoulder width with your toes turned out slightly. Squat as low as you can while keeping your back steady before reverting to your original posture.

Important Tip: Begin with 2 sets of 8 reps.

