5 Yoga Poses to Channel Inner Peace

"Remember Dragon Warrior: Anything is possible when you have inner peace."

- Master Shifu to Po, Kungfu Panda.

Does your mind involuntarily bring up Kungfu Panda too when you come across the words "inner peace"? The movie may have hit the bullseye with its concept of inner peace.

We cannot say whether you will be able to perform tai-chi after attaining inner peace, but helping you achieve a state of inner peace? That's something we can offer help with.

Why Do You Need Inner Peace?

A few years of life is all it takes to wear a person down: endless responsibilities and a string of deadlines, all raining down irrespective of whether you're stressed or worn out. That can lead to a situation where you feel mentally exhausted, which can have a huge impact on your physical health as well.

Achieving a state of inner peace holds even more relevance today than it did a decade ago, given the fast-paced lives we live. With the world becoming smaller and smaller due to easier exchange of information, it becomes more significant today for a person to have inner peace.

In a world where information is as readily available as it is today, it's not about accessibility any more - it is about focus.

Some people are blessed with focus, but most need to develop it. No better time to start than now, right? Inner peace can help you realize your potential and purpose, and can guide you on your path towards achieving both. It can help remove shadows and doubts, and make your certainties clearer, sharpening your focus.

A sense of calm, individuality, and rootedness is what inner peace can bring about. That will help filter out the relevant from the irrelevant and become your guiding light.

How can you achieve this state of all-acceptance and clarity? Through yoga, of course. You must have heard how yoga can be an excellent stress reliever, but that is not all it can do.

There are countless stories of how yoga has changed lives, because that is what it does: it brings you a sense of calm that can help take you wherever you wish to be.

Yoga Poses for Inner Peace

Check out the following five yoga poses you can do to channel your inner peace:

1) Vajrasana

Instructions:

Kneel on the floor, and lower your body so that your hips rest on your heels and calves.

Maintain a straight spine, and place your hands on your knees, facing down.

Set your gaze forward to eye level, or close your eyes, and focus on breathing.

Hold the position comfortably for five minutes.

2) Janu Sirsasana

Instructions:

Sit on the floor with your spine straight, legs stretched out and hands beside your body.

Bend the left knee outward, and place the left foot's sole against the right inner thigh.

Inhale and raise your torso and arms. Fold your torso from the hips over the right leg as you exhale.

Allow your brow to rest on the right knee. Hold the right foot with your hands at the same time.

Breathe in deeply and slowly. Hold the position for a minute. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

3) Garudasana

Instructions:

Perform the tadasana with your feet hip-width apart.

Bend your left knee slightly, and cross your right leg over it. Wrap the left calf around the right shin. Allow the top of the right foot to rest on the left calf.

Extend your arms in front of you parallel to the floor. From the elbows, fold them upward.

Ensure that your elbows and knees are parallel to each other. Wrap your right arms around your left. Allow the right hand's fingers to rest on the left palm.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds with your gaze fixed forward. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

4) Uttana Shishosana

Instructions:

Come to your knees and hands, with the shoulders aligned with the wrists and hips aligned with the knees.

Slowly slide your hands outward above your head, and let your chest drop towards the floor.

Touch your forehead to the floor, and lift your feet to rest on your toes.

Stretch your spine gently while maintaining a slight arch. Lift your hips, and lower your back slightly. Hold the pose for a minute.

5) Viparita Karani

Instructions:

Lie flat on your back on the floor next to a wall, with your hands alongside your body.

Inhale and exhale by lifting your legs upward, folding from the hips.

Place them against the wall, making sure the hips are also touching the wall.

As you raise your legs, place your hands on your back for support. A blanket, bolster, or block can also be used for that.

Hold the pose for a minute, breathing gently.

Takeaway

Whether you're a student, working professional or retired person, you need inner peace inlife.

Not only will it make you happier, more relaxed and carefree, it will improve the relationship you have with yourself. Yoga is a simple, easy and accessible way through which you can attain this state of calm and peace.

