6 Barbell Back Exercises for Women to Build Muscle

Barbell back exercises provide unique benefits that dumbbells and cable back exercises cannot. Some of the common benefits include hypertrophy with compound movements, increased strength, progressive overload, and more.

We have curated a list of the best and most effective barbell back exercises that women can incorporate into their workout routine to build muscle. The versatile movements of the exercises make them fun and do not require much space.

Best Barbell Back Exercises for Women to Build Muscle

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Barbell Deadlift

It's one of the best barbell back exercises women should do to engage their posterior chain along with engaging their back isometrically.

How to do the exercise:

Begin in a good standing posture with your feet apart at shoulder distance and the barbell at your mid-foot.

Clutch the barbell in both hands, with your palm clutching the space just outside the knee while keeping the spine neutral

Pick up the barbell while maintaining good posture and keeping the chest lifted.

Slowly bring the barbell back to the ground, and repeat.

2) Pendlay Row

It's another good barbell back exercise, which can also help in strengthening the biceps and build muscle.

How to do the exercise:

Start with the barbell secured on the landmine attached, and stand at the end of the same in a perpendicular manner.

Bring your body into a staggered stance, with your opposite leg to the front.

Bring your upper torso parallel to the ground, with the spine neutral before grasping the weight with one hand.

Retract your shoulders, and row the barbell upward. Reverse the movement, and repeat.

3) Single Arm Landmine Row

It's an effective barbell back exercise that can help pack both muscles and strength. This exercise can also help in sculpting the arms.

How to do the exercise:

Secure the barbell on the landmine attachment before grasping one end of the barbell with your hand while assuming a staggered stance.

Keep the opposite leg forward against the arm that's rowing.

With a rowing motion, bring the barbell to your hips by pulling it with your elbows.

Lower the barbell back to the initial position and repeat.

4) Bent Over Row

It's another efficient barbell back exercise, targeting the upper and mid-back. This exercise can also help in toning the shoulders.

How to do the exercise:

Start in a good standing position with your legs apart at hip distance and barbell in front of the ankles.

Bring your upper torso parallel to the ground by driving your hips to the back while slightly bending the knees.

Clutch the weight in both palms, with your hands apart at shoulder distance. Drive the barbell to your core with vertical elbow pulling movement.

Bring the weight back to the ground, and repeat.

5) Barbell Pullover

They're an underutilized barbell back exercise that can help build muscle while placing greater emphasis on the lats.

How to do the exercise:

Lie down on the ground such that you're about to perform a bench press while gripping the barbell at shoulder distance in both palms.

The lower back should remain pressed onto the bench and feet onto the floor.

Stretch the barbell above your head, with your elbows bent at 70 degrees.

While maintaining good posture and elbow position, bring the weight to the back of your head before reversing the movement. Repeat.

6) Rack Pull

It's another decent barbell back exercise that can pack strength and muscles without placing strain on the lower back. This power rack exercise can also strengthen the traps and glutes.

How to do the exercise:

Adjust the barbell to the height of your rack before grasping it with both hands in an overhand grip.

Pull the weight above by bringing your hips to the front and straightening both knees.

At the top movement, drive your shoulder to the back before reversing the movement, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned barbell back exercises are among the best and most effective ones to helpbuild muscles. However, it's extremely important to follow the proper technique for doing these barbell exercises to avoid injuring your back and to reap maximum benefits.

You should typically perform at least two sets of them along with about 12-15 repetitions. Additionally, keep your diet routine balanced with nutritious foods consisting of protein and fiber.

