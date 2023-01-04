The barbell shoulder press exercise tends to be a great compound exercise that engages several muscles in your body, including triceps, trapezius, and deltoids. A great muscle strengthening move, this exercise effectively works on your body along with providing a multitude of benefits.

In this article, we will discuss some of the best benefits that you can gain by regularly performing the barbell shoulder press exercise.

Barbell exercise (Image via Pexels/Binyamin Mellish)

Benefits of Barbell Shoulder Press Exercise

1. Increased Strength in the Body

One of the best benefits of the barbell shoulder press is that it helps in increasing the overall strength of the body. This is a compound movement that works simultaneously on different muscle groups across your body which aids in building the overall strength of the body.

The greater strength in the body will help in enhancing the overall functional movement of the body, allowing you to carry out everyday activities with greater ease. Moreover, this workout will also directly aid in improving the overall mobility of the body.

2. Greater Shoulder Mobility

The barbell shoulder press exercise also effectively increases the mobility of your shoulders and in turn helps in improving your athletic performance, especially in throwing sports, along with lowering the chances of injuries. This exercise will also help you increase the overall strength and stability of the shoulders.

The barbell shoulder press exercise will also help in sculpting your shoulders along with optimizing your overall performance.

3. Increased Shoulder Strength

Greater shoulder strength is also one of the many benefits of the barbell shoulder press exercise. The movement of this exercise will help in activating these areas along with increasing the stabilization of the shoulders. This will help in reducing the chances of injury because of everyday tasks and playing any kind of sport.

The entire movement of this exercise requires you to maintain the stability of your shoulders, elbows, and wrists. This will help in engaging your muscle group and enabling them to work together efficiently.

4. Strengthened Rotator Cuffs

The barbell shoulder press exercise is also beneficial to increase the strength of your rotator cuffs along with enhancing the normal movements of the shoulders. Rotator cuffs are especially crucial for people involved in sports such as hockey, football, or any other throwing sport. Rotator cuffs can easily get injured during these sports.

5. Activation of Upper Body Muscles

The compound movement of this exercise will help in effectively engaging and activating all the muscles in your upper body. It will increase the overall mobility and strength of the upper body, which can improve your ability to perform other exercises such as deadlifts, bent over row, pull-ups, and more, better.

Additionally, the barbell shoulder press exercise will also help in building muscle mass in your upper body while improving the stability and posture of the overall body.

This exercise will also help in increasing the strength of your neck muscles, which in turn will help in enhancing the posture of your body.

6. Strengthened Core Muscles

Barbell shoulder press exercises will also help in improving the strength of your core muscles besides providing your upper body with a solid workout. Increasing the core strength will help in building the foundational strength in the body. This will reduce the chances of injury along with protecting your spine during other exercises.

How to Do The Barbell Shoulder Press?

Follow these steps closely to complete this exercise:

Begin this exercise in a straight standing stance of the body with your feet apart at the hip distance before positioning the barbell right in front of your shoulders with both the palms and elbows pointed to the front.

Squeeze both your shoulder blades together to keep your core region tightened.

Press your arms with the barbell until they are completely extended.

Reverse the movement and repeat.

Barbell exercise (Image via Pexels/Leon Ardo)

Bottom Line

The above article discusses some of the best benefits that you can gain from the barbell shoulder press exercise.

The barbell shoulder press exercise will provide you with several benefits that also include overall greater strength in the body, activation of the upper body muscles, increased strength in the core region, greater strength in rotator cuffs, improved shoulder stability, better shoulder mobility, greater shoulder strength, and more. This exercise will also help in strengthening your neck muscles.

