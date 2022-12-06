The best shoulder exercises tend to be those that help you build a healthy and well-rounded muscle portfolio, which also includes trapezius. Building stronger traps will develop the overall strength of the upper body, improve posture, enhance muscle mass, and add more excellent definitions.

Exploring shoulder exercises for stronger traps

1) Farmer's Walk

Farmer's walk are amongst the best shoulder exercises that will help you develop stronger traps and build overall strength in the body.

How to do farmer's walk?

Begin in a standing position with a good posture on your body while clutching any weight (kettlebell or dumbbell) on each of your palms and positioning them on the sides of your body with your arms hanging. Keep your back and core muscles engaged with an upright and firm body posture. Start walking with measured steps.

2) Barbell Shrugs

Another of the best shoulder exercises, barbell shrugs, will help effectively sculpt your shoulders and build muscle mass in your trapezius.

How to do barbell shrugs?

Begin the barbell shrugs by clutching the barbell in an overhand grip with your hands positioned slightly wider than the shoulder distance. Position the bar hanging at the length of your hand in front of your thighs. Slightly lean forward with your hips, with your back arched. With your knees bent and your hands straight, shrug your shoulders upward. Elevate your shoulders as high as possible and hold them before returning to the initial position.

3) Face Pulls

Face pulls are also among the best shoulder exercises, which will help you build muscle mass in your trapezius and pack strength in the shoulders.

How to do face pulls?

Begin by adjusting the cable settings on the machine to your eye level before clutching the rope handles in both your palms with an overhand grip. Squeeze your shoulder blades together before driving the cable straight to your face by bending your elbows while keeping your back straight. Pause for a moment as the cable is close to your face. With control and slowly, return the cable to the initial position. Repeat.

4) Upright Rows

Upright rows are also the best shoulder exercises that will give comprehensive training to your upper body. This exercise will also help build the strength of your biceps and engage your rhomboids.

How to do upright rows?

Begin in a good standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance and grab the barbell in both your palms to position the weight in front of your thighs at arm's length. Drive the barbell to your chin leading with your elbows before pausing at the top position. Lower the weight back to the center position with control and repeat.

5) Barbell Rows

Barbell rows are amongst the best shoulder exercises that will help you build stronger traps and engage your rhomboids. This exercise will build upper body's overall strength and improve stability.

How to do barbell rows?

Grasp the barbell in your palms with an overhand grip and hands wide apart at shoulder distance. Position the barbell at the length of your hand right in front of you. Bring your upper torso about parallel to the ground by leaning forward, bending your knees, and driving your hips to the back. Your back should remain naturally arched before driving the barbell to your upper abdominals with squeezed shoulders. Hold at the top position before reversing the movement and repeat.

6) Rack Pulls

To build stronger traps, rack pulls are also among the best shoulder exercises to help develop muscle symmetry. This is an adequate power rack exercise you must incorporate into your workout regimen.

How to do rack pulls?

Adjust the setting of the rack in a manner where the barbell is positioned right above your shin level. With an overhand grip, clutch the barbell with your hands apart at shoulder distance. Hinge down from your waist and drive your hips to the back to drive the barbell to your abdomen. Make sure that your back remains straight throughout the movement. Reverse the movement and repeat.

Bottom Line

The article above discusses the best shoulder exercises to help you build stronger traps. They will also help you improve the body's functional fitness, making everyday activities easier to perform. Assume a proper stance for the above-listed best shoulder exercises to avoid injuries and reap maximum benefits.

