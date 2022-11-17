6 Best Arm Curl Exercises to Help You Build Massive Arcs

Arm curl exercises are a must if you want to build massive arcs. They engage the muscles and promote growth.

These exercises not only help you build a greater physical aesthetic but also serve better functional purposes, including enhanced pulling movements and greater strength.

Arm Curl Exercises for Massive Arcs

We have created a list of the six best and most effective arm curl exercises that you can include in your workout regimen to build massive arcs:

1) Concentration Curl

Concentration curls are an amazing arm curl exercise that not only help build massive arcs but also burn a decent amount of calories. They emphasize more on the biceps.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in a straight seated position on the exercise bench with your feet wide apart and arms hanging in the middle. Clasp the dumbbell in your hand, and position your elbow on the inside of your thigh.

With controlled movement and tempo, curl the weight towards your shoulder while contracting your biceps. Flex hard at the top movement before slowly lowering the weight back to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Hammer Curl

Hammer curls are among the best arm curl exercises to help build massive arcs by targeting the muscles in the forearms and inner biceps. Over time, they will enable you to lift heavier weights with a neutral wrist position.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in a straight standing position while clutching a dumbbells in both hands. Rotate your wrists such that they're angled towards each other. Make sure that your hands remain tucked towards the sides before flexing your elbows and bringing weights to your shoulders. With control, lower them back to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Barbell Curl

Barbell curls are a classic arm curl exercises that can add significant strength and sculpt the arms. The simple movement in this exercise makes it beginner-friendly and allows you to perform more sets.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in a straight standing position, with your chest lifted and shoulder blades squeezed together while clutching the barbell in an underhand grip. Contract your biceps, and bring the barbell towards your shoulders with the curling movement. Repeat.

4) Reverse EZ Bar Curl

Reverse EZ bar curls can boost grip strength along with increasing strength and building muscle mass.

How to do the exercise?

Start the exercise in a straight standing position while clutching the EZ bar in both palms. Rotate your wrists such that the palms are angled towards the ground. Bring the EZ bar towards your shoulders by flexing your elbows and keeping your arms tucked towards the body. With control, lower the weights and hands back to the original position. Repeat.

5) Zottman Preacher Curl

Zottman preacher curls can help in boosting strength while targeting the forearms and biceps.

How to do the exercise?

Begin on the preacher bench while clutching dumbbells in both hands, with your palms angled across and both hands by the shoulders. Slowly and gently lower the dumbbells till the hands are straight. Repeat.

6) Cable Curl

Cable curls are a great arm curl exercise that enable you to build massive arcs by maintaining constant tension in the muscles. They also target the biceps in many angles, placing lesser strain on the elbow joints.

How to do the exercise?

Start in a good standing position, with the pulley attached to the lowest height on the cable machine.

Clutch the pulley handle in both palms before bringing your body a few steps backwards while the weight stack remains elevated throughout. Bring the handle towards your chest, and hold before slowly lowering the handle back to the starting position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned arm curl exercises are among the best and most effective ones due to various reasons, including ease of performing the exercises, increased muscle stimulation, easy availability of the equipment in gyms, and higher intensity of the exercises.

These workouts can help you build massive arcs by targeting all the muscle heads in the arms. These arm curl exercises also provide several other benefits, including increased strength, greater muscle definition, and enhanced metabolism.

Poll : 0 votes