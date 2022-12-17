Just like other important muscles that require proper training to develop, hamstrings also need the correct type of exercise to grow. Regular practice of specific bodyweight hamstring exercises targets the back of your legs. It helps improve your overall lower body functioning, prevents injuries, and promotes stronger, more flexible, and balanced legs.

Explore These Bodyweight Hamstring Exercises To Work Your Legs

The following exercises are sure to build more muscular legs without using any weight.

1) Glute bridge

Glute bridge is one of the best bodyweight hamstring exercises that not only strengthens the glutes but also targets the hamstrings. When doing this exercise, however, ensure that your body is in a straight line and your back is not arched.

How to do the glute bridge:

Lie down with your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Engage your abs and glutes and press through your hands to push your hips up. As you lift, ensure that your shoulders and knees are straight.

Pull your belly button back towards your spine and ensure your abs are tightened.

Slowly lower your body back to the floor. Relax and repeat.

2) Jump squat

This is a very effective plyometric exercise, jump squats are considered one of the best bodyweight hamstring exercises that not only target this lower body muscle but also help increase your heart rate, thereby giving you a good cardio workout. This exercise improves your overall muscular endurance as well.

How to do the jump squat:

Stand with your feet wider than your shoulder width. Bend your hips and squat while ensuring your thighs are above your knees.

With your arms straight behind you, lift off and push through the balls of your feet. Simultaneously, lift your arms straight up to push yourself off the floor.

Land gently with a soft knee and immediately perform the next rep.

3) Lateral lunge

The lateral lunge is another very effective hamstring exercise that can be done without using any weight. This exercise targets hamstrings, adductors, abductors, glutes, and quads and helps improve stability and balance.

How to do the lateral lunge:

Stand with your feet positioned at a hip-width.

From there, take a wide step to your right leg, bend your right knee, and push your hips back to lower yourself into a lunge position. Continue to lower until your right knee is bent at 90 degrees.

Push back up to the start and repeat the move on your left side with your left leg.

Continue alternating sides.

4) Bulgarian split squat

The Bulgarian split squat is among the most productive bodyweight hamstring exercises that target the hamstrings and work other lower muscles, including the quads, calves, and glutes.

How to do the Bulgarian split squat:

Stand straight in front of a bench with your back against it. Keep at least 2 feet distance between your body and the bench.

Bend your left leg and place the top of that foot on the bench.

Bend your right knee and lower your body into a lunge. Do not go too low, as it may compromise your balance, and do not arch your back. Keep your hips, shoulders, and chest stable and facing forward.

Push through your left heel to drive yourself back to the start.

Repeat the exercise, then switch sides.

5) Sumo squat-to-stand

This exercise strengthens the hamstring and improves lower-body flexibility as well. It is a compound move that also targets the deeper muscles that are usually harder to train. Additionally, it is an ideal exercise to work your inner thigh muscles.

How to do the sumo squat-to-stand:

Stand in a standard squat stance with your feet slightly wider than your shoulder width.

Bend at your waist, squat down, and hold your big toes.

Keep your arms straight, placed inside your knees, and push your hips down until they get between your ankles.

Straighten your legs and tuck your chin, holding onto your toes.

Return to start and repeat.

6) Reverse plank with ankle taps

The reverse plank is one of the most potent bodyweight hamstring exercises that target the entire posterior chain muscles alongside the hamstrings. This exercise engages your abs and works the glutes when done correctly.

How to do the reverse plank with ankle taps:

Start the exercise by sitting on the mat and placing your hand behind your hips. Ensure that your palms are flat on the floor and your legs are extended straight in the front.

Now lift your hips and support your body on your ankles. Keep your elbows below your shoulders.

From there, bend your left knee and place your left ankle closer to your butts. Move your left leg back to the plank position and repeat the movement with your opposite leg.

Repeat the exercise.

Final Thoughts

Various studies suggest that training your hamstrings can reduce your chances of hamstring injuries to 49%. Thus, it is worth adding the aforementioned bodyweight hamstring exercises to your leg day training to give proper attention to these important lower body muscles.

For each of the above-discussed bodyweight hamstring exercises, aim to perform at least 10 reps and complete three sets. As you progress, increase the reps and challenge your muscles harder.

