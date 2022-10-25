6 Best Core Exercises for Beginners over 40

Core muscles, which are spread out over most of your trunk, support your lower back and help you stand up, get out of a chair, bend, lift, and keep your balance. So it's important to take care of your core muscles and keep them in good shape.

If you are approaching, at, or above 40 and have never before done any exercise, it might be time for you to start. And no, it's never too late to start. Exercise will start to show results in as little as 2 weeks, in terms of your mental health, your energy levels, and your stamina.

Read on to know how you can be fit at 40!

Bridge and 5 Other Core Exercises for Beginners over 40

Check out the core exercises for beginners over 40 that will motivate you to exercise as well.

1) Superman

The Superman is an excellent back-strengthening exercise. Back muscles assist you in standing up straight, which is necessary for maintaining your balance. By working on this area and our abdominal muscles, we give our bodies a strong foundation.

To do this exercise:

Start by putting your arms out in front of you while lying on your stomach.

Tighten your stomach muscles and lift your head, neck, right arm, and left leg about two inches off the floor.

Lower the right arm and left leg and do it again to make one repetition.

If you need to, you can slightly lower your head to ease the strain on your neck.

Complete 3 sets of 5 reps each.

2) Segmental Rotation

Working on the rotation of your core and hips will strengthen your lower back and abs, keep your hips loose, and keep the connective tissue around your organs moving freely inside your abdomen.

To do this exercise:

Start by lying on your back with your feet flat on the ground and your hips, shoulders, and head on the ground.

Pull your abs in and slowly move your knees to the left.

Go as far as you can while feeling a stretch and some discomfort, but not agonizing pain.

Take three deep breaths, then come back to the middle.

This completes 1 rep. Complete 3 sets of 5 reps each.

3) Bent Knee Hollow Hold

The bent knee hollow hold is a core exercise that not only works out the abdominal muscles, or just focuses on the "six-pack" muscles on the surface, but it also works out the muscles that cover your organs and spine.

To do this exercise:

Start by lying on your back with your arms by your sides and your feet on the ground.

Focus on pulling your belly button and rib cage toward the floor while pressing your low back flat against the ground. This will tighten your core and get rid of the curve in your lower back.

Put your chin to your chest and lift your head and arms off the ground. Keep your arms close to your sides.

Raise your feet up so that your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.

For 1 set, stay in this position for 12 seconds. Complete 3 sets with 10 seconds of rest.

4) Bridge

Bridge exercise is a great way to strengthen an often-overlooked part of your core. It works out the glutes, which are important for good movement, stability, posture, and strength.

To do this exercise:

Lay on your back with your feet flat on the floor and your knees bent.

Put your head, shoulders, and hips flat on the ground and tighten your ab muscles.

Contract your glutes and lift your hips off the ground until your shoulders and knees are in line with them.

Hold for three deep breaths, then slowly lower your hips to the ground for one repetition.

Complete 3 sets of 5 reps each.

5) Bird Dog

This is an excellent beginner-level core exercise for increasing muscle strength and endurance. The bird dog exercise pose engages the entire body, promoting proper posture and increasing range of motion.

To do this exercise:

Get on all fours and keep your head and back straight.

Lift your left leg off the floor behind you and reach out with your right arm in front of you.

Try to get that leg and arm parallel to the floor while keeping your hips and shoulders square.

Hold, then go back to where you started.

Do the same thing with your left leg and right arm. Repeat ten times on each side.

6) Modified Plank

This exercise is a great core muscle burner and is another simple exercise for beginners or people who haven't worked out in a while.

To do this exercise:

Get on your hands and knees to start.

Tighten your stomach muscles and lower your upper body onto your forearms, making sure your shoulders are directly over your elbows and your feet are in the air behind you.

Keep your back straight and make your body look as much as possible like a "plank."

Hold the position and go back to where you started. Perform the exercise 10 times in a row.

Takeaway

If you are a beginner over 40, starting exercise may seem like a daunting and intimidating task. However, exercise is necessary for every person, no matter their age. Exercise helps to improve blood circulation, increases metabolism, and makes you feel better by facilitating the release of "happy chemicals" in your body. It also keeps diseases away and lets you lead a more energetic life.

The above-mentioned exercises are specially tailored for beginners over 40, who will be able to perform them with ease. Once you are comfortable with these, you can progress on to more difficult ones.

Poll : 0 votes