6 Best Exercises For Building Big Muscles in Gym

If you want to build muscle, you should know the best exercises for each muscle group. You should choose exercises that sufficiently challenge your targeted muscles. In addition, you should consume more calories, fuel yourself with protein, consume carbohydrates, and most importantly, rest! To give your body a chance to rebuild and recover, sometimes the best way to gain strength is to cut back for a few days.

Keeping all of these in mind, we have compiled a list of the six best exercises for building big muscles.

Best Exercises For Building Big Muscles In The Gym

1) Incline Bench Press

Inclines are one of the best exercises for building muscles in your chest, shoulders, and triceps. It should be noted that incline presses do not target your upper back muscles as much as flat bench pressing does; however, they do target them to some degree. The conclusion here is that in addition to targeting the upper body muscles mentioned above (like the pecs or deltoid), they also work on some parts of your back.

To get started with this exercise:

Lay down on an incline bench set at 45 degrees (or higher if you can manage it) facing upward towards the barbell above you.

You will then grab hold of each side of the barbell just below where they meet together in order to rest them onto your shoulders while lying down flat on this inclined surface with feet planted firmly into the ground below - no swinging allowed!

From there lift and press the weight straight up overhead until your arms form 90 degree angle with torso/back before lowering slowly under control until your arms are extended completely outwards fully again parallel upwards toward the ceiling above the body.

2) Bent-Over Barbell Row

The bent-over barbell row is a great exercise for building up your back muscles and strengthening your core. It works the muscles in your upper body that are responsible for holding you upright, so it’s also great for improving posture and preventing injury to your joints.

To do this exercise:

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Hold a barbell with an overhand grip, hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Bend forward at the hips until the upper body is parallel to the floor; let arms hang straight down from the shoulders.

Keeping your lower back flat, lift your chest up as you pull the weight toward your chest by raising your elbows out to the sides. Lower hips back down, keeping the torso upright throughout the movement.

3) Deadlift

The deadlift is a compound movement that works the lower body, core, and upper back to build muscle mass. The exercise also builds strength in your hamstrings, glutes, and lower back.

To perform a deadlift:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and grab the barbell with an overhand grip just outside of shoulder width.

Hinge at the hips while keeping knees slightly bent and back flat.

Push through heels to stand up with the barbell.

Lower weight until knees are just short of locking out. Repeat for 8-12 repetitions depending on your fitness level.

4) Bench Press

The bench press is a compound exercise that works the chest, shoulders, and triceps. You can do it with dumbbells or barbells, and can use a flat bench or an incline bench.

To do this exercise:

The starting position of the bench press is lying on your back on the floor with your feet flat on the floor and hips up.

Grasp the barbell with a grip slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, palms facing forward.

When you lift it off its rack, rotate your hands so that they're facing away from you.

Lift up so that both arms are straight up in line with your body; then lower them down slowly until they're at about 90 degrees from vertical but no lower – this should be at about mid-chest level.

5) Squat

Squats are a full-body exercise that works your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and lower back muscles. It can help you build muscle in your legs, as well as increase strength overall.

To perform squats:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart (or slightly wider) and toes pointing straight ahead

Push hips back and lower down into the squat position until thighs are parallel to the floor (or as low as possible)

Keep chest up high throughout the movement.

6) Weighted Pull-Ups

Weighted pull-ups are one of the best exercises for building muscle. You can use weight belts or dumbbells to add weight to your pull-ups.

To do a weighted pull-up:

Grasp a bar with an overhand grip, about shoulder-width apart.

Your hands should be facing away from you and your palms should be up (supinated).

Lift yourself off the ground by pulling yourself upward using your upper back muscles until you're hanging from the bar.

Hold this position for 1 second while maintaining tension in your lats and forearms by squeezing them together firmly throughout all repetitions; then slowly lower yourself under control until the bottom of each rep is at chest height before repeating again.

Conclusion

If you want to gain muscle and strength, the exercises listed above are ideal. These will help you quickly increase your muscle size and strength!

