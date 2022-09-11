6 Best Exercises You Can Do to Build Muscles Like Mike Trout

Mike Trout, a rookie outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, has dazzled with his power and speed this season.

When he hits home runs, it's like watching someone effortlessly swat fly out the sky. His base-stealing success rate is a stunning 90%-plus, and he ended his home run tally with almost 30 and some of the best power numbers in baseball.

Trout's combination of speed and size evokes comparisons to Mickey Mantle. Trout covers the ground quickly, be it through his blazing speed or in the outfield. His strong upper body is the result of hours spent in the weight room.

Exercises for Muscles Like Mike Trout

If you want to build muscle like Mike Trout, you need to do the following six exercises:

1) Hip Rotation

To build muscle like Mike Trout, you need to focus on both static and dynamic core power. That means flexible drills for the hamstrings, adductors, and piriformis muscles, as well as power movements for the core.

Watch the video below on how to perform hip mobility exercise in your workout routine:

Planks are great, but don't just do planks forever. You need to train in other ways, too. Sports are an explosive activity, so you can build up your explosive core power by doing side planks and cable chops.

2) Building Explosive Leg Strength

There's no doubt Mike Trout is one of the best athletes in the world, but what really stands out about him is his huge quads and calves.

Here's why: A centerfielder and leadoff hitter like him needs to be fast and explosive, so he has to be able to generate massive amounts of force. Bigger muscles mean more force, so you want to train a little bit for size to build the strongest, most powerful legs possible.

Here are some of the best single leg exercises in the video below that you can incorporate into your day-to-day training:

3) Single Arm Kettlebell Row

Mike Trout is a prolific baseball player renowned for his great athleticism and ability to hit home runs. The kettlebell row is one of the six best exercises that can help you build muscles like Trout.

How to do it?

Squat down, and place one or two kettlebells on the floor so that the handles are horizontal to you.

Keep your back straight and core tight; bend your knees, and push your butt back while keeping your knees behind your toes.

Pick up the kettlebell(s) with an overhand grip (palms facing out); drive your elbow back as you row it toward the ceiling, and squeeze your back muscles at the top of the movement.

Slowly lower the weight(s) till your arms are straight again, and repeat.

4) Exercise Ball Leg Curl

This is one of the best exercises you can do to build muscles like Mike Trout. It targets the hamstrings, particularly knee flexion. In contrast, deadlift variations boost another hamstring function: hip flexion.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on your back, with your feet resting on top of a stability ball.

Keep your ankles directly above the ball, and raise your hips in the air so that only the shoulder blades and ankles are in contact with the floor.

Squeeze your hamstrings as you bring the ball toward you, stopping just before your knees touch it. Return to the starting position.

5) Barbell Bulgarian Split Squat

To build leg muscles like Mike Trout, try the Barbell Bulgarian split squat. It's a single-leg exercise targeting quads, glutes, and hamstrings. It's easier to overload with a barbell than with dumbbells. Try this exercise with dumbbells if balance is an issue.

Here's how you do it:

Stand in front of a bench or box, and place your feet about three foot-lengths apart.

Position the barbell behind you as you would for a back squat.

Adjust the distance between your feet and the bench so that your shin is vertical when standing at rest.

With control, bend at the knee, and lower yourself till your rear knee lightly touches the floor (don't let it touch or rest on the floor).

Stand again, pushing more through your heel than the balls of your feet.

Keep your front knee from collapsing inward or pushing excessively outward.

Perform all repetitions on one leg before switching to the other.

6) Pull-up

The pull-up primarily targets the latissimus dorsi (lats), but it also works with most of the chest, upper back, and shoulder muscles.

Here's how you do it:

Stand on a box or in a squat rack; grab the pull-up bar with your palms facing away from you (supinated grip), feet about shoulder width apart or slightly wider, and legs hanging straight down.

Engage your core and glutes.

Pull yourself up to the bar, keeping your arms straight but not locked. Lower yourself back to the starting position, and repeat.

Takeaway

Trout's pre-game workout routine provides a blueprint for better and quicker results. You can replicate his core exercises to reap all the benefits.

Focus on the key areas mentioned in this article. Train as hard as you possibly can, and you will transform your body into a lean, muscular machine. Mike Trout is a ballplayer built from head to toe — and so can you be.

