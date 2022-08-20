6 Best Fat-Burning Exercises for Men

Fat-burning exercises are included in almost every workout routine.

Everyone's motivation for exercising is different. Some want to reach their performance objectives whereas others wish to gain enough muscle to show off bulging shirtsleeves. However, almost everyone exercises to become healthy, which implies that they are perspiring and burning fat at some level.

A too-high body fat percentage can result in obesity, which raises the risk of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and several types of cancer.

Optimal fat-burning exercises include a combination of strength training and cardio.

An exercise that increases your heart rate by 60 to 90 percent of your maximum heart rate is considered effective for fat loss. You're going to burn more calories overall when you get that heart beating faster and maintain it there.

Best Fat-Burning Exercises

You may perform these fat-burning exercises we've created at home or in the gym.

It is advised to perform each exercise for 30 seconds straight, resting for 30 to 60 seconds in between rounds. To keep your heart rate up and your body burning calories and fat, try not to between moves.

While maintaining proper form is more crucial than speed, you should perform this at a high intensity that leaves you slightly out of breath.

1. Squat Jumps

This fat-burning exercise works the hips, knees, and ankles while also having a cardiovascular effect. This is known as the "triple flexion reaction," which gives your jump its strength.

How should you do it?

Stand erect with your feet just longer than shoulder-width apart.

Knees should remain behind your toes when you squat. Hold this stance for 2 seconds, then launch yourself vertically.

In midair, in order to get ready to land, pull your toes up to your shins.

Make sure to softly touch down, keeping your hips tucked in.

2. Lateral Bounds

This fat-burning exercise raises your heart rate, tests your hamstrings, and develops lateral power in your legs.

How should you do it?

Lifting your left foot off the floor, balance yourself on your right leg.

Jump laterally while squatting slightly on your right leg and using your leg and glute (to the left). Maintain balance while landing on the other leg.

Take a 3 second hold.

Continue on the opposite side.

3. V-Sit Crunch

This fat-burning exercise gives you a brief respite while still testing your abs. This will increase your core strength even if you have a beer belly and no visible abs.

How should you do it?

Start on your back with your hands above your head.

At the same time that you lift your legs, crunch up and shape your body into a "V." (Be sure to do both at once. You lose a lot of the movement's potency by performing one before the other.)

As you raise your legs, exhale; then, as you crumple back to the starting position, inhale.

4. Battle Rope Exercises

Battle rope movements are among the best fat-burning exercises when performed correctly. Your legs, glutes, abs, shoulders, and arms will all get a complete workout in a short time.

How should you do it?

As quickly as you can, bend your knees just a little and quickly raise and drop the ropes up and down, alternating your arms.

During the second set, simultaneously raise and drop the ropes with both arms.

Try using the ropes to make wide arm circles.

To quickly trim extra belly fat, quickly swing the ropes from one hip to the other in a side-to-side motion.

5. Plank Rows

Plank rows are one of the best fat-burning exercises that target all the right muscle-building areas. You'll exercise your legs, shoulders, arms, back, and even your stomach!

How should you do it?

Select 2 dumbbells of the appropriate weight.

Position yourself in a plank position with the weights under your hands.

Remain in the plank posture and perform one row by raising one weight toward your shoulder and lowering it again.

Repeat the steps above repeatedly for 45 to 60 seconds with your other arm.

6. Weighted Russian Twists

To perform weighted Russian twists, you'll need a stability ball or a weight. You can perform this fat-burning exercise with just your arms if you don't have a ball or weight.

How should you do it?

Lie on the floor and position your upper and lower body into a "V" shape.

Slightly lift your feet off the floor while bending your knees.

Take hold of your medicine ball, and for 45 to 60 seconds, repeatedly rotate it from one hip to the other.

Wrapping Up

Each of the aforementioned at-home fat-burning exercises has the potential to burn a significant number of calories. An efficient, fat loss home workout can be created by pairing up or mixing these exercises.

