6 Best Floor Exercises for Men to Speed Up Belly Fat Loss

Despite what you may think, losing belly fat is not as difficult as you may think. You need to exercise and work hard, watch your diet, and stay consistent, but by no means do you need any fancy equipment or access to a gym.

You can try a few exercises that require no equipment and can be done on the floor.

Floor Exercises for Belly Fat Loss

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Crunch

Here's how to do crunches:

Lie on your back, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Place your hands behind your head, interlacing your fingers behind you.

Contracting the abdominals, lift the upper torso from the floor till it's about 45 degrees to the ground. The shoulders should be off the floor, but not pulled away from it.

If you can't do that without pain in your lower back, raise only as much as you can comfortably. Hold the position for two seconds before returning to the starting position.

Repeat ten times for one set; do up to three sets per workout session.

#2 V-up

V-ups are an excellent exercise to add to your workout routine, as they target the abs, chest, shoulders, and arms.

To perform a V-up:

Lie on your back with both legs straight and hands behind your head or at the ears; elbows should be locked in place.

Bend your knees up towards your chest as you lift your torso off the ground just enough to get hands or elbows off the floor.

Keep your lower back pressed against the floor; you shouldn't see any curve in the lower spine.

Return immediately to the starting position by lowering your torso slowly down till the elbows rest on the floor again. The shoulders should remain raised throughout the entire movement.

#3 Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are one of the best exercises for men, as they work the entire body at once.

How to do a jumping jack:

Stand with your feet together and arms by your sides.

Jump up, and spread your arms out, bringing them back in as you land.

Try and do three sets of this exercise: 1 Set = 100 Reps.

#4 Mountain Climber

It's done as follows:

Get into a push-up position.

Place your hands on the floor, slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, and lower your body down till your chest almost touches the floor.

Keep your upper arms close to your sides as you bring one knee towards your chest while straightening out so that it' at a 90-degree angle.

Switch your legs in midair so that the other leg comes up towards the ceiling.

Once both knees have returned to their starting position (with hips off of the floor), repeat the motion for as many reps as possible in 60 seconds.

For beginners looking to build strength and endurance with this exercise: aim for ten repetitions per set with threesets per workout session three times each week till you can do 20 reps in one set with ease.

Advanced exercisers can opt for 12-15 reps per set with four sets or more at least once every seven days or so.

#5 Russian Twist

The Russian twist is a great exercise to strengthen the core and burn belly fat. To do this exercise:

Lie down on your back with your knees bent and feet planted on the floor.

Keep your arms by your sides or behind you in the air, with palms facing forward.

Lift both legs off of the floor while keeping them straight up into the air like a 'V'.

While keeping that position, twist from side to side by rotating your torso from one side to another for about ten seconds each time as if you are wringing out some water from between each hand like a towel.

For best results, try doing three sets of 20 repetitions each day after working out at least four days per week for 30 minutes (or more).

You should also hold each repetition for at least five seconds; take breaks when needed. This exercise can be done just about anywhere, as it doesn't require any equipment besides some space around you.

#6 Superman Hold

You can perform this exercise in a number of ways, but the most basic way is as follows:

Lie flat on your stomach, tighten your core muscles, and lift one arm and one leg into the air.

Hold for 5-10 seconds before lowering back down.

Repeat ten times for each arm-leg combination.

If you want to make this harder or more challenging, try lifting both arms or legs at once—you will need to squeeze even harder with your core muscles to keep balance.

Doing it on an incline (elevating either some part of your body or placing it on an elevated surface) will make the exercise more difficult, as gravity increases the load placed on the body while performing the move.

Takeaway

We hope this list has given you some great ideas on how to take care of your belly fat. Remember that for these exercises to be effective, you need a combination of a healthy diet and regular exercise sessions.

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you train abs? 0-1x a week 2x a week 0 votes so far