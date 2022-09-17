6 Best Full Body Exercises for Beginners

Full body exercises are a significant addition to your workout routine, as they keep your routine interesting while targeting multiple muscle groups in a short time. More often than not, full body exercises are also beneficial for enhancing cardiorespiratory fitness.

Full body exercises help in working on the core region, lower body, and upper body simultaneously. The benefits include improved aerobic fitness, decent amount of calories burned, strengthened muscles, increased power output, and enhanced range of motion.

Effective Full Body Exercises for Beginners

We have created a list of the six best and most effective full body exercises that can be included in the workout routine for beginners:

1) Bear Crawl

Bear crawl is a highly effective full body exercise that beginners can include in their workout routine.

This exercise can strengthen and tonemuscles along with burning a high number of calories. Additionally, doing the bear crawl exercise can help in enhancing body stability.

How to do it?

Start off in a tabletop position on the ground while keeping your back upright.

Lift your knees off the ground, and hove them in the air just above the ground.

Start walking in front with one leg at a time. Repeat.

2) Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift

Dumbbell Romanian deadlift is one of the most fabulous full body exercises that beginners can incorporate in their workout regime to target their posterior chain, back muscles, glutes, and hamstrings.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright standing position with feet hip-distance apart while grasping a pair of dumbbells in both hands with an overhand grip.

Tighten your abdominals; keeping your pelvis in a neutral position and shoulders rolled back.

Lower the dumbbells towards the ground by pushing your hips backward and slightly bending your knees.

Retunr to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Medicine Ball Slam

Medicine ball is one of the easiest and most effective exercises beginners can incorporate in their workout routine. It can help in building significant strength in the core region as well as tone the body.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position, with your feet hip-distance apart.

Keeping your back upright, and grasp the medicine ball with both hands, and position it over your head.

With as much force as you can muster, slam the ball to the ground. Repeat.

4) Push-up

Push-ups are one of the most popular exercises, as they provide an array of benefits.

How to do it?

Start off in a high plank position with your shoulders just above your wrists and creating a straight line with the balls of your feet on the ground.

With an engaged core, push your chest towards the ground till the body hovers just above the ground while keeping your back upright throughout the movement.

Reverse the movement to return to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Lunge to Press

This exercise is an amalgamation of the lunge, which is a great routine for lower body and press and also beneficial for the upper body. The fluid movement in this exercise can help in enhancing coordination and body balance.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright standing position while grasping the dumbbells in both hands by your shoulders.

Take one wide step forward, and lunge to the ground by bending your knees at 90 degrees.

Push the dumbbells over your head towards the ceiling before bringing them back to your shoulders.

Swap sides, and repeat.

6) Kettlebell Snatch

The kettlebell snatch is one of the great full body exercises that helps engage several muscle groups.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright standing position while positioning the kettlebell in front of your ankles.

Grasp the kettlebell by hinging it down at your hips before swinging it between the legs to gain momentum.

Straighten your body, and bring the weight towards your chest before pushing it towards the ceiling by extending your arms.

Reverse the movement to return to the initial position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned full body exercises are some of the best and most effective ones that can be included in the workout routine of beginners.

These full body workouts can help in working on several muscle groups simultaneously. These exercises are highly beneficial for people who are short on time and want to squeeze in a quick workout.

Full body exercise offers a plethora of benefits. They can enhance cardiorespiratory fitness, help in weight management through burning calories, strengthen the body, tone the muscles, and more.

Considering all these benefits, beginners should incorporate these exercises in their workout routine.

