6 Best Mobility Exercises for Women

Mobility can be defined as the body's ability to move joints easily, with the tissues around them not getting in the way. It's similar to flexibility, but it's not the same thing. Flexibility means being able to stretch a muscle or keep it stretched. Mobility is the number of ways your joints can move in their sockets.

Exercises to improve mobility are usually more active than exercises to improve flexibility. Still, working on both can lead to some of the same benefits.

If you suffer from flexibility or mobility issues, it can get harder over time to do simple things like getting in and out of your car, bending down to put on your shoes, or reaching up to get something out of a cupboard. As a result, training and working out may become more difficult as well.

T-Spine Rotation and 5 Other Mobility Exercises for Women

These six mobility exercises will help you maintain the full range of motion of your joints.

1) Spiderman Lunges

The Spider-Man Lunge is a variation of the lunge, which is a bodyweight exercise. It is also called the Spider-Man Climb. This exercise makes your hips, hamstrings, and lower back more flexible and also strengthens your hamstring muscles.

To do Spiderman Lunges:

Start in a high plank or push-up position.

Bend one knee up toward your armpit and put your foot outside of your hand.

As you push your hips down, keep your back leg straight.

Hold for two to three seconds, then go back to the starting position and switch legs.

Do six reps on both sides.

2) Cat-Cow Pose

As a mobility stretch, the cat cow pose helps your neck, shoulders, and back become more flexible. The hip, back, stomach, and chest muscles are also stretched by this move. It makes your spine stronger. During this stretch, the tailbone is activated and tension in the neck and upper back is released.

To do the cat-cow pose:

Start on your hands and knees. Make sure your hands are shoulder-width apart and your knees are right under your hips.

As you pull your belly button to your spine and round your lower back, take a deep breath in. Keep this "cow" position for two to three seconds.

Slowly move into the "cat" position by arching your back and looking up at the sky. Keep the "cat" position for two to three seconds. In each position, you should do 8 reps.

3) Quadruped to Down Dog

This is an excellent mobility stretch that both stretches and strengthens the body. Downward dog gives the mind and body a great sense of balance. It works both your upper and lower body at the same time, so you'll feel it in your hands, arms, shoulders, back, calves, hamstrings, and even the arches of your feet.

To do the quadruped to down dog stretch:

Start on your hands and knees.

Make sure your hands are shoulder-width apart and your knees are right under your hips.

Lift your knees an inch off the floor (like a bear planka dog downghten your core. Wait for 5 seconds.

Straighten your legs and lift your hips up to move into a dog down. Your armpits should move towards your feet.

Hold for 5 seconds before going back to the starting position of hands and knees. In each position, you should do 8 reps.

4) T-Spine Rotation

This flexibility exercise aids in preventing neck and back pain. Because the joint in your thoracic spine is flexible, it can twist and bend. The T-spine rotation exercise improves posture and makes it easier to move your shoulders. It fixes the damage that sitting does.

To do the T-spine rotation:

Start on your hands and knees. Make sure your hands are shoulder-width apart and your knees are right under your hips.

Straighten your right leg out to the side, and then sit back on the heel of your bent knee.

Try to touch the back of your right shoulder to the ground by reaching your right arm under your left arm. Keep still for 3–5 seconds.

Put your right hand to your right ear and turn your upper body as you point your elbow straight up to the ceiling (shift your gaze to the ceiling too).

Go back to the starting position and do it again on your left side, this time with your left leg extended. Do six reps on both sides.

5) 90/90 Hip Switch

The 90/90 mobility stretch works the glutes, piriformis, psoas, hip flexors, hip abductors, and hip adductors. The 90/90 stretch can help you move your hips more freely, which is important for reducing pain in those areas and making your body work better.

To make the 90/90 hip switch:

Sit up straight with your legs slightly wider than hip-width apart and both knees bent to 90 degrees.

Keep your heels in the same place on the floor and move your knees from side to side. Hold your arms straight in front of you to make it harder.

Keep your back straight as you move your knees and pay attention to how your hips move. Do six reps on both sides.

6) Cossack Squat

Strength athletes can benefit from the Cossack squat because it helps them increase their mobility and strengthen their adductors. All of these benefits can help you get more out of your main barbell lifts. Squats are better when the adductors are stronger.

To do the Cossack squat:

Start by standing with your arms out in front of you and your legs about shoulder-width apart.

Bend your right knee, sit your hips back, and reach your arms forward as you lunge to the right. Keep both feet flat on the floor and keep your back straight.

Lunge as low as you can while keeping good form, and hold for 1–2 seconds before switching sides. Do six reps on both sides.

Mobility is an important aspect of overall strength development. Your training will be better if your body is free to move in as many ways as possible. For example, if you improve your hip mobility, you can squat deeper with the right form. This helps you build muscle, so it's a win-win situation.

