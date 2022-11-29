6 Best Outer Quad Muscles Exercises for Your Legs

The outer quadriceps is the largest of the quadriceps muscles and produces the most power of the four quadriceps heads.

The outer quad helps to extend the knee, absorb impact during running and jumping, and stabilize the thigh, hip, and kneecap. Developing your outer quadriceps results in more muscular, strong-looking legs that can lift heavier weights in the gym.

Outer Quad Muscles Exercises for Your Legs

Check out the following exercises to target your outer quad muscles.

1) Front Squat

Front squats are an excellent squat variation for working the outer quadriceps. This variation of squats involve balancing a barbell across your collarbone area, which increases the load in the front of your legs over a back squat.

Instructions:

Fill a squat rack with a barbell that is level with your mid-chest.

Position the barbell across your upper chest and shoulders by stepping under it.

Push your elbows forward and grip the barbell with hands slightly wider than shoulder width.

Maintain a high elbow position to ensure the barbell is securely in place across the front of your body.

Unrack the barbell and take a step back, keeping your feet firmly planted about hip-width apart.

To brace your core and keep your torso upright, take a deep breath.

Maintain a straight face. Lower into a squat by bending your knees.

To reap the full benefits of the exercise, stop when you reach your desired depth, aiming for at least parallel.

Exhale as you forcefully push back up with your forefoot.

Repeat for the desired number of reps and sets, taking a breath before each rep to reset and brace.

2) Sissy Squats

Even without adding weight, this difficult exercise is extremely taxing on the outer quads, core and hips.

Instructions:

Place your feet hip-width apart on the platform of a sissy squat bench. Your feet should be positioned beneath the padded foot support bar.

Rest your calves against the adjustable leg pad to secure your feet.

For added stability and mind-muscle connection, retract your shoulder blades and place your hands on your outer hips.

Squat by bending your knees and tilting your body backward as far as you can without losing balance and control.

Squeeze your quads tightly to return your bodyweight to the upright starting position.

Rep until you've completed the desired number of reps and sets.

3) Bulgarian Squat

The Bulgarian split squat is a difficult single-leg (unilateral) exercise that helps to reduce muscle imbalances, increase strength and stamina, and improve balance and core stability. By shortening your stance, you can concentrate on your outer quads.

Instructions:

Place your feet hip-width apart in front of a bench or other platform.

Use a neutral grip to hold two dumbbells at your sides.

To get into a split stance, take a step forward with one foot. Lift your back leg carefully and place the top of your back foot on the platform.

Stand up straight, brace your core, and avoid arching your lower back. Maintain a straight face and tuck your chin in.

Slowly bend your front knee so that both legs are parallel to the ground.

When your front knee is bent at a 90-degree angle and your back knee is hovering just above the ground, come to a complete stop.

Push through your front foot to engage your quads and return to your starting position.

Perform as many reps as you want on your first side before switching to the other.

Complete as many sets as you want, making sure to complete an even number of sets per leg.

4) Machine Hack Squats

The hack squat machine provides numerous options for changing how you target your legs. Hack squats are performed with a narrow stance, and placing your feet lower on the footpad will work your outer quads.

Instructions:

Load the hack squat machine with the desired weight.

Place your body in the machine so that your back and shoulders rest on the pads.

Place your feet directly beneath your hips or slightly narrower to target the outer quads.

Straighten your legs to relieve pressure on the safety handles. Avoid locking out or hyperextending the knees.

Squat down slowly, bending your knees until your thighs are roughly parallel to the ground.

Firmly press your feet into the platform to extend your knees and hips and return the weight to its starting position.

Rep until you've completed the desired number of reps and sets. At the end of each set, make sure to re-engage the safety handles.

5) Dumbbell Forward Lunges

Dumbbell lunges are an excellent way to work the outer quads. They also put your balance, coordination, and core stability to the test.

Instructions:

Grab two dumbbells with a neutral grip (palms facing inward) and place them at your sides, arms extended.

Standing tall with your feet about hip-width apart, tuck your chin in and brace your abs.

Take a long step forward with one leg, bending the knee slightly.

Bend both knees to lower your body to the ground, so that your front knee is 90 degrees bent and your back knee is hovering just above the ground.

As you step your feet back together, push through your front foot to engage your quads and lift your body upward.

Complete a full set on one leg before switching sides, or alternate legs for each rep until the desired number of reps are completed on each leg.

6) Internal Rotation Leg Extensions

This is one of the best exercises for isolating the quads without exhausting the rest of the body's muscle groups. You can emphasize your outer quads by turning your toes in slightly (less than 45 degrees).

Instructions:

Sit in front of a leg extension machine. To achieve the desired range of motion, adjust the backrest and footpad. The footpad should sit just above your ankles, across the tops of your shins.

Choose an appropriate weight, remembering to reduce the load if this is a new exercise variation for you.

Grip the handles by your sides and keep your upper spine neutral by looking straight ahead and tucking your chin.

Squeeze your quads to extend your knees and raise your ankle pad.

When your knees are fully extended but not locked out or hyperextended, come to a halt.

Pause for 1-2 seconds before returning the pad to its starting position.

Repeat for the desired number of sets and repetitions.

Conclusion

Perform these exercises regularly to target and strengthen your outer quad muscles. For more quad exercises, check out our articles on quad exercises for stronger legs, exercises to strengthen quad muscles, and quad exercises for building muscles.

