Whether you experience pain, tightness, or any other discomfort in the hips, practicing hip-opening yoga poses can give you great relief.

Hip rotators and flexors can become stiff if you sit for a prolonged period and don’t move your body often. That can affect your ability to walk, sit, stand, or climb, and negatively impact your body posture too. Regular yoga practice can help improve flexibility in the hips and surrounding muscles and also enhance lower body strength and range of motion.

Practice the following yoga poses regularly if you want to improve your hip flexibility.

Yoga poses to loosen tight hips

Here's a look at a five most effective yoga poses to loosen tight hips. These poses are best when it comes to improving hip flexibility. Let's get started:

1) Pigeon pose (Kapotasana)

The pigeon pose is a very famous yoga asana that helps stretch the lower back and hips. There are many variations of the pose, including the classic pigeon pose, king pigeon pose, and resting pigeon pose.

To do it:

From a standing position, lower yourself, and kneel down on one knee. Ensure that your front knee is directly over your ankle.

Bring your foot to the outside to open your bent leg widely. Slowly lean forward, and position your hands on the floor to the inside of that foot.

For a deeper stretch, lean as forward as you can, and bring your elbows on the floor. To make the stretch less intense, place the forward foot on the floor, and do not roll it to the outside.

Stay in the posture for as long as you can, and come back up. Release and switch legs to continue.

2) Yogi squat (Malasana)

Yogi squats are another very effective pose to loosen tight and painful hips. This asana puts pressure on the hips, ankles, and knees and also works on the abdominal muscles.

To do it:

From a standing position, turn your toes at about 45 degreess out, and bring your heels towards each other.

Position your hands in front of your chest in a prayer position, and squat down by pushing your hips back.

Squat as down as you can, and position your elbows inside your inner knees.

For a deeper stretch, press your elbows firmly into your knees, and lengthen your spine. If the pose feels uncomfortable, place a folded blanket or a yoga block beneath your sacrum.

Hold the position for as long as you can.

3) Butterfly pose (Baddha Konasana)

The butterfly pose is a great hip opener pose that also eases hip and back pain. The asana promotes a sense of relaxation and boosts inner awareness as well.

To do it:

Sit on the floor with your spine straight and long. Bend your knees, and bring the soles of your feet towards one another.

Maintain the position, and wrap your hands around your feet as you bend at your hips.

Fold forward, and try to bring your entire torso over your legs.

Hold the position for as long as you can. Release and repeat the asana, if needed.

4) Low lunge pose (Anjaneyasana)

The low lunge pose in yoga is an effective asana that eases tension in the hips and loosens tight muscles. The pose gently stretches the quads, hamstrings, and groin, and also promotes healthy and strong knees.

To do it:

Stand upright, and lunge forward using your left leg. While you lunge, ensure that your knee is above your ankle.

Extend your right leg back by bringing your knee on the floor and toes properly untucked.

Pull your chest, and position your hands on your left thigh.

Slowly lean your hips forward, and keep your left knee behind your toes. As you do that, you should feel a good stretch in your right hip.

Hold the position for a few long breaths, and release.

For a more intense stretch, lift your arms over your head, and clasp your hands together.

5) Wide-angle seated forward bend (Upavistha Konasana)

The wide-angle seated forward bend pose stretches the inner thighs and hamstrings and opens the hips to relieve tightness. Moreover, it strengthens the spine and stretches the back of the body too.

To do it:

From the staff pose, spread your legs out to the sides to make a full 'V' shape.

Rotate your inner thighs, and point your knees up towards the ceiling. Slowly lean forward, and move your hands between your legs as far as you can.

Allow your torso to bend forward straightening your spine, and hold the position for a few seconds.

Get back up to the starting position, and repeat the pose, if needed.

Bottom Line

For each of the aforementioned poses, try to hold the posture for at least 10-20 seconds, and keep breathing deeply to make the most out of them. Do not overstretch, and remember to perform each move slowly. If you find any asana difficult, try using yoga props to make it more convenient.

