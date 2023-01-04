There are several exercises for scoliosis that can help you improve your core strength along with supporting your spine.

Regularly practicing exercises for scoliosis will provide you with numerous benefits that include improving muscle strength, reducing pain, alleviating fatigue, slowing down scoliosis progression, improving mobility, boosting flexibility, and preventing instability caused due to spinal degeneration.

In this article, we have curated a list of the best and most effective exercises for scoliosis that you should certainly incorporate into your daily routine.

Spinal rotation (Image via Pexels/Cliff Booth)

Best Exercises for Scoliosis

1. Bird Dog Stretches

Bird dog stretches are among the dynamic exercises for scoliosis that build core stability and increase core strength. This exercise also helps in enhancing the overall posture of the body.

Here's how to do bird dog stretches:

Begin this exercise by getting on both your knees and hands on the ground while keeping them in alignment with the hips and shoulders.

Elevate your left arm in front of you at the shoulder level while keeping it straight.

Simultaneously, raise your opposite leg to the back while keeping it straight.

Return them to the starting position and repeat on the alternate side.

2. Pelvic Tilts

Pelvic tilts tend to be one of the best exercises for scoliosis that strengthens your lower back muscles along with boosting flexibility in your body.

Here's how to do pelvic tilts:

Start this exercise by laying down on the exercise mat with your back flat along with activating your glutes and core muscles.

Now, while keeping your back flat on the ground, tilt your pelvis slightly to the front and hold.

Reverse the movement and repeat.

3. Kettlebell Suitcase Deadlift

Kettlebell suitcase deadlifts also tend to be among the dynamic exercises for scoliosis that help alleviate lower back pain. However, people with mild and above symptoms should consult a medical professional before trying out this exercise.

Here's how to do a kettlebell suitcase deadlift:

Start in a good standing stance with a kettlebell positioned right outside your one foot.

Bend your knees and hinge down at hips to clutch the weight and pick it up.

Make sure your spine remains neutral throughout the movement.

Reverse and repeat.

4. Cat-Cow Stretch

Cat-cow yoga poses also belong to a group of the most efficient exercises for scoliosis that strengthen your back muscles along with increasing your core strength.

Here's how to do a cat-cow stretch:

Start this exercise by getting on both your knees and wrists while keeping them in proper alignment.

All this while, your hips and shoulders should be in alignment too.

Feel a proper stretch in your lower back and around your spine, with your core muscles activated for the cat pose.

Next, raise your tailbone and chest by arching your back and raising your gaze to the sky for the core pose.

Continue by alternating between both the poses.

5. Plank

Planks tend to be one of the best exercises for scoliosis that build significant strength in the core along with protecting your back from injuries. This exercise also helps in building stability and balance in the body.

Here's how to do a plank:

Start this exercise by getting on both your knees and arms before extending your legs to the back with your toes flexed.

Your elbows should be positioned directly underneath the shoulders while your body remains completely straight in the air.

Hold as long as you can with a good posture.

Next, release gently.

6. Child Pose

Child pose is an effective stretch for scoliosis, and it aids in strengthening and stretching the muscles of your lower back.

Here's how to do a child pose:

Begin in a kneeling position on the ground.

Lower your upper torso to the ground and reach forward with your palms.

Feel effective stretch in your back and hold. Gently release and repeat.

Bottom Line

Plank for scoliosis (Image via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

The above article discusses the best and most effective exercises for scoliosis that you can effectively incorporate into your daily routine. Scoliosis can be understood as the abnormal lateral curvature of the spine that generally occurs in adolescence and childhood. Extreme scoliosis can have an increasing impact on the daily functioning of your body along with pain in the back region.

This is why stretches for scoliosis tend to be important for people diagnosed with the same. It will help in supporting your spine and increasing the strength of your core.

