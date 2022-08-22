6 Best Yoga Exercises To Burn Hip Fat

Yoga is one of the best ways to improve health. Not only does it help relax the muscles and boost energy level, but it can also improve the range of motion, reduce joint pain, increase flexibility, and improve digestion.

Yoga is great for helping get rid of stubborn body fat in specific areas like the hips To achieve that, focus on the poses that target the gluteal muscles, particularly if you're trying to slim down this area.

Before you sign up for a yoga class or invest in an at-home DVD kit, here're a few moves that can help you burn hip fat:

Best Yoga Exercises to Reduce Hip Fat

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Chair Pose

To do a chair pose, stand on a mat with your legs straight in front of you. Bend your knees, and place your feet flat on the floor about hip-width apart. Duck down into a squat position

Start by extending both arms straight out from the shoulders, with palms facing forward. Slowly bring the palms together in prayer position at shoulder height (or as close to that as possible).

Keep your fingertips pointing straight ahead, not down toward the floor. If necessary, bend at the elbows slightly to relieve any strain.

Look down where your hands meet, and hold for 30 seconds. Return to the starting position by slowly uncurling one hand at a time till they're fully extended again.

#2 Warrior Pose

The warrior pose is a great workout to work the hips, thighs, and abdominals. To do this exercise:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Lift your arms up above your head, with palms facing each other

Bend both knees slightly, and stretch one leg out behind you as you rotate that hip forward.

Keep the other hip back till it's parallel with the floor. This is your starting position.

#3 Bridge Pose

The bridge pose is a great way to work the muscles in the hips and lower back. It also strengthens the glutes and hamstrings and stretches the shoulders and chest.

To do a bridge pose:

Lie on your back, with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Raise your arms behind you, and place your palms on the floor. Your fingers should face away from you.

Press through the heels, putting weight into them so that they lift off of the floor slightly.

Lift your pelvis up off the ground by engaging your core muscles.

Keep your shoulders down and arms relaxed at the sides to ensure you're not arching too much.

Hold this position for 30 seconds to a minute before slowly lowering yourself back down again.

#4 Happy Baby Pose

The happy baby pose is a great hip-opening yoga workout that can be done both on your back and on the floor.

To do this pose:

Lie flat on your back, with your knees bent and feet flat.

Take a deep breath in, and as you exhale, slowly walk your hands down to either side so that they're about shoulder-width apart.

As you exhale again, lift both legs off the ground (keeping them straight) till they're parallel to the floor.

Hold for ten breaths before gently lowering down to the starting position again.

#5 Goddess Pose

Here's how the goddess pose is done:

Start by standing tall on a yoga mat. Bring your legs out wide, like doing a sumo squat

Raise your arms over your head, and keep your back still.

Take slow, deep breaths, and hold this position for 30 seconds to a minute.

#6 Triangle Pose

The triangle pose is one of the best yoga poses for burning hip fat. It strengthens the core and legs, meaning you'll be able to hold the pose longer and not tire as easily.

Benefits of this pose include: strengthening core muscles, including the back and abs; improvement of posture; toning the hips, thighs, and buttocks.

Here's how this pose is done:

Stand straight with your back supporting your upper body. Raise your right arm over your head, and hinge forward.

Bend down, and cross over to the opposite side.

Bring your right arm over to your left leg; you should be able to touch the floor with your palm.

As your right arm goes down, your left arm should go up. As such, the two hands should connect and form a straight line.

Look up. Breathe slowly, and hold for a minute.

Takeaway

We hope this article has given you some inspiration to get moving with yoga. Remember that it's not just about doing the poses, it’s also important to maintain a healthy diet, and exercise regularly.

If you want to see real results from yoga, commit yourself wholeheartedly for the long haul.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you do yoga? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav