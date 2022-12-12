Yoga poses for upper back knots tend to be extremely crucial as any type of movement can be very painful with these knots. The mindful movement of yoga will help with the internal massage in the body, which will also help in reducing pain.

We have curated a list of the most effective and best yoga poses for upper back knots that can be incorporated into your daily routine.

Best Yoga Poses for Upper Back Knots

1. Thread-the-Needle Pose

Thread-the-needle tends to be a highly effective yoga pose for upper back knots, which will give your upper body a great stretch along with loosening the muscles of your lower back. It might also help in relieving tension from your muscles.

Here's how to do the thread-the-needle pose:

Start this yoga pose on both your knees and hands with your knees positioned apart at the hip distance.

Your head should stay in a neutral position.

Glide your right hand just under your left arm with your palm angled to the ceiling.

Keep your hips elevated and your left elbow raising.

Broaden your upper back and hold for a minute.

Gently release and repeat on the other side.

2. Reclined Spinal Twist

Reclined spinal twists are also among the great yoga poses for upper back knots as they will gently massage your hips and back along with lengthening your spine.

Here's how to do a reclined spinal twist:

Start by laying down on your back with your feet flat on the ground and knees bent.

Keep your arms on the side with your palms pressed for greater support from the body.

Drive your knees around your chest with your arms secured around them.

Straighten your right leg to the ground while keeping the opposite leg drawn in towards the chest.

Straighten your left arm to shoulder height with your palm pressed to the ground.

Hold and repeat on the alternative side.

3. Camel Pose

Camel poses are also decent yoga poses for upper back knots which will also help in developing improved posture as well as opening your heart region.

Here's how to do a camel pose:

Start in the kneeling position on the ground with your hips stacked right above the knees.

Open your chest to the ceiling while maintaining an upright posture of the body.

Reach both your arms to the back to clutch your heels one at a time.

Drive your hips to the front to keep them aligned with your knees.

Hold before gently releasing.

4. Child Pose

Among the other yoga poses for upper back knots, the child pose is also an efficient one. This yoga pose will help in alleviating back pain while stretching your ankles, thighs, back, and hips.

Here's how to do a child pose:

Begin with the standard thunderbolt yoga pose with your lower legs pressed onto the ground and hips in alignment to your feet.

Reach with both your arms to the front before folding your upper torso to the ground.

Feel a good stretch on your back before releasing.

5. Seated Forward Bend

Seated forward bends are also dynamic yoga poses for upper back knots, which will also open up your hip region and loosen your hamstring. It will also help in reducing stress from your body.

Here's how to do a seated forward bend:

Begin with the standard staff pose with both your legs straightened in front of you.

Keep your spine long before folding forward by hinging forward from the hips.

Hold before gently releasing.

6. Eagle Pose

Eagle poses are also decent yoga poses for upper back knots which will provide a multitude of advantages, including increased core strength and better balance as well as help you get rid of the hunchback.

Here's how to do an eagle pose:

Begin in a straight standing position with a good posture of the body.

Crossing one thigh over another while hooking one foot over the calf.

Similarly, bring both your hands in front of you and cross them one over another by hooking your elbows and crossing your wrists.

Hold them at your shoulder height before gently releasing.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned article discusses amazing yoga poses for upper back knots which should certainly be incorporated into your lifestyle. To avoid inflicting pain and getting hurt, take your time to assume the yoga posture and release it gently from them.

If you are feeling any type of discomfort, try to work your body through it. However, if you are feeling any pain, it is recommended to ease off from the yoga posture.

Yoga poses for the upper back knots listed above might provide relief right away or it may take a few days for you to feel their effects. You can also make use of the blocks if you have a limited range of motion due to pain or anything else.

