6 Easy Ab Exercises That Will Give You an Hourglass Figure

Ab exercises are crucial and should be incorporated in your workout routine if you want to get an hourglass figure.

These exercises can help slim your waistline and increase overall body strength. Besides helping you get a better proportion or symmetry, these exercises will also boost your functional strength.

Ab Exercises for Hourglass Figure

Here is a list of six amazing and easy ab exercises that can help you get an hourglass figure:

1) Stability Ball Knee Tuck

It engaged the muscles of the back and abdominals.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in a high plank position, and position your feet on the stability ball. Maintain a straight line from head to tailbone while keeping your belly pulled in and engaging the abdominals.

Keep your legs slightly apart for greater stability. Press onto your feet, and use your abdominals to tuck the stability ball towards your chest. Pause for a second before returning the ball and leg back to their starting position. Repeat.

2) Mason Twist

This is a popular exercise to help you get an hourglass figure by opening up the oblique muscles and toning the midsection.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in an upright seated position on the ground while clutching a medicine ball and positioning it in front of your belly button.

Slightly raise your legs off the floor, and lean your upper torso on the back. Slowly twist your body as much as possible towards the ground to the left, and twist towards the right side. Make sure to move gently using your core muscles. Repeat by alternating sides.

3) Dead Bug

It's an efficient ab exercise that's beginner-friendly and low impact. It can increasingly biist stability and deep core strength.

How to do this exercise?

Bring your body into a reverse tabletop position with your hands straightened towards the ceiling. Lift your legs off the ground while bending at the hips, bending your knees at 90 degrees.

With your lower back pressed onto the floor and core engaged, reach your right arm to the back while extending your left leg straight to the front of the body. Bring them back to their starting position, and repeat on the opposite side. Repeat.

4) Oblique Crunch

It's a great ab exercises to get an hourglass figure by sculpting and tightening the waist. It can also boost flexibility.

How to do this exercise?

Begin by lying on your left side with both legs straight, right hand behind your head, and both feet off the floor.

Bend both knees, and elevate your torso to try touching your right elbow with your right knee. Keep your abs squeezed throughout the movement. Bring your hands and legs back to their starting position. Swap sides and repeat.

5) Scissor Kick

It works several core and leg muscles. It can boost muscle endurance and stamina.

How to do this exercise?

Start in a lying position on the ground with your legs straight in front of you. Position your hands on the sides, with your palms pressed onto the ground.

Press your lower back to the floor, and engage your core region. Raise both legs above the ground at 45 degrees. Begin the scissoring movement of the leg by bringing one leg over another. Repeat.

6) Plank Leg Raise

This is a fabulous ab exercises that can shape your midriff along with burning a decent amount of calories and building core stability.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in the conventional high plank position with your ankles, hips, and shoulders in complete alignment.

With your abdominals engaged, elevate your left leg off the ground, and bring it to hip height. Pause before bringing your leg back to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned ab exercises are some of the best and most efficient ones to get an hourglass figure. These exercises can enable you to balance the curves and muscles of both the upper and lower body.

Other benefits of these ab exercises include increased core strength, better core stability, getting rid of belly fat, and more. They can also help you with everyday movements such as walking, sitting, climbing, and more.

