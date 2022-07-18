6 Exercises to Get Sexy Arms Like Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman has given us some of the most recognisable characters and enduring scenes in films during her 30-year career.

Hers is a face many of us not only recognise but also feel as though we know, as we've mostly watched her evolve on screen.

With less than ten months till filming, Portman started training with her personal trainer, Naomi Pendergast, in 2020. Considering the strength and power that would need to emanate from her arms and shoulders, they paid particular attention to those areas.

Exercises to Tone Your Arms Like Natalie Portman

The purpose of working with Natalie Portman was to develop her arm and abdominal definition, according to the first brief given to Pendergast. For around four months, they worked to train her body so that they could achieve her goal safely and without injury.

That meant they could increase the weight without endangering her joints while bulking her up. Here's a look at six exercises to help you get arms like Natalie Portman's:

1) Bicep Curls

You can perform a typical bicep curl while standing or seated at the end of a bench.

Here’s how to do it:

You should hold a dumbbell in each hand, and have your arms at your sides.

Inhale. Curl the weights softly towards your shoulders as you exhale.

Pay attention to using your biceps to lift weights. When you lift them up, don't sway, lean forward, or arch your back.

Maintain a tight core and a straight back.

After pausing, return the dumbbells to their initial position.

2) Concentration Curls

Concentration curls are the best workout for targeting and enlarging your biceps like Natalie Portman's.

Here’s how to do it:

Keeping your legs apart, take a seat on a bench or chair, and lean slightly forward.

With your left hand, grab a dumbbell, and put your elbow on the inner of your left thigh.

Curl the dumbbell slowly in the direction of your shoulder with your palm up.

After pausing, gradually return the weight to its initial position.

Perform the same with your right arm after finishing a set with your left.

3) Overhead Extension

One dumbbell at a time is all that's needed for an overhead extension to get arms like Natalie Portman's.

Here’s how to do it:

Straighten your back while you stand or sit. With both hands encircling the handle of one dumbbell, hold it.

Start by lifting the dumbbell just above your head.

Bend your elbows gradually to allow the dumbbell to fall behind your head.

The dumbbell should be raised gradually to its starting position.

4) Lateral Raise

Both your triceps and shoulder muscles are used during a lateral rise. That helps in getting your arms toned like Natalie Portman's.

Here’s how to do it:

With a dumbbell in each hand and your arms at your sides, you can either stand or sit.

Raise the dumbbells till your arms are parallel to the floor with your palms towards your body and your elbows slightly bent. You should form a 'T'.

The dumbbells should be lowered gradually to the starting position.

5) Dumbbell Front Raise

Lat raises are comparable to dumbbell front lifts. Your biceps, chest and shoulder muscles are all worked out to get your arms defined like Natalie Portman's.

Here’s how to do it:

Put a dumbbell in each hand, and either stand or sit.

Put your arms in front of you so that the palms of your hands face your thighs.

Maintaining a straight arm position, slowly elevate the dumbbells till they're parallel to the floor.

The dumbbells should be slowly brought back to the starting position.

6) Military Press

Your shoulders, arms and chest muscles are worked out as you perform a military press, commonly referred to as a shoulder press. The military press is a great exercise to get your arms toned like Natalie Portman's.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold the dumbbell at roughly chin height, with your palms facing forward above each shoulder.

Exhale after you raise the dumbbells above your head with your elbows slightly bent.

A second later, slowly drop the dumbbells back to their starting position after holding them above your head.

