Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 Explosive CrossFit Workouts At Home - No Equipment Workouts

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
351   //    29 Jul 2018, 20:08 IST

CrossFit: Workout Regimen With A Fiercely Loyal Following
Box Jumps are very effective in building explosive strength

CrossFit workouts include a host of exercises for the strength and conditioning of the body. It often incorporates the best of a high-intensity training program along with Olympic weightlifting programs and callisthenics for a well-balanced workout program. Simply put, CrossFit workout is not a single workout program but a combination of multiple exercises that span from power-lifting to aerobics.

Let look closer at the six explosive CrossFit workouts that you could perform in the comfort of your home without any equipment for the overall conditioning of the body.

Note: Before performing any of the CrossFit workouts at your home, ensure that you perform a thorough warm-up to flex the body and improve blood circulation to the target muscles as a lack of proper warm-up could lead to a serious injury.

#1 Push-Up


The push-up is one of the basic CrossFit exercises that you could perform in the comfort of your home without any fancy equipment. Push-ups not only target the core but also activate the muscles in the shoulders, biceps, chest and the forearms.

Moreover, this exercise is ideal for even beginners and casual trainers, thanks to its simple yet effective motion.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the ground in a prone position. Position your arms and legs such that you are in a plank position. The body should be resting on the palms and the toes.

Step 2: Slowly lift yourself until the arms are fully extended and almost perpendicular to the floor.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tips: Vary the distance between the palms to activate different muscles groups of the body with enhanced precision. Do not let your body sag towards the floor while performing the exercise.

#2 Box Jump


The box jump is a compound multi-joint exercise that targets the fast-twitch muscles for bettered athleticism and improved endurance.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight in an athletic position facing a box or a raised platform. Place your arms on the sides and parallel to the body.

Step 2: Get into a half squat position and jump onto the box in an explosive fashion.

Step 3: Pause for a second and jump back to the initial position.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tip: Set an appropriate height that is challenging but not too difficult, which makes you lose all your steam after the first jump. Focus on completing at least two 10-rep sets.

Next up: Pull-Up


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Workout Tips
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
5 Forearm Workouts At Home Without Equipment
RELATED STORY
8 Easy & Effective Calf Workouts at Home 
RELATED STORY
5 Best Arm Workouts To Build Explosive Arms
RELATED STORY
6 Explosive Home Workouts To Hit Every Muscle
RELATED STORY
4 Amazingly Easy Leg Workouts At Home
RELATED STORY
6 Super Easy Leg Workouts For Men At Home - Leg Exercises...
RELATED STORY
5 Super Easy Home Workouts For Men To Stay Fit & Build...
RELATED STORY
5 Explosive Arm Workouts for Massive Biceps and Triceps
RELATED STORY
5 Effective Home Gym Workouts You Should Do To Build Muscle
RELATED STORY
5 Super Easy Full Body Workouts At Home To Be Fit & Healthy
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us