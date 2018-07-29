6 Explosive CrossFit Workouts At Home - No Equipment Workouts

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 351 // 29 Jul 2018, 20:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Box Jumps are very effective in building explosive strength

CrossFit workouts include a host of exercises for the strength and conditioning of the body. It often incorporates the best of a high-intensity training program along with Olympic weightlifting programs and callisthenics for a well-balanced workout program. Simply put, CrossFit workout is not a single workout program but a combination of multiple exercises that span from power-lifting to aerobics.

Let look closer at the six explosive CrossFit workouts that you could perform in the comfort of your home without any equipment for the overall conditioning of the body.

Note: Before performing any of the CrossFit workouts at your home, ensure that you perform a thorough warm-up to flex the body and improve blood circulation to the target muscles as a lack of proper warm-up could lead to a serious injury.

#1 Push-Up

The push-up is one of the basic CrossFit exercises that you could perform in the comfort of your home without any fancy equipment. Push-ups not only target the core but also activate the muscles in the shoulders, biceps, chest and the forearms.

Moreover, this exercise is ideal for even beginners and casual trainers, thanks to its simple yet effective motion.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the ground in a prone position. Position your arms and legs such that you are in a plank position. The body should be resting on the palms and the toes.

Step 2: Slowly lift yourself until the arms are fully extended and almost perpendicular to the floor.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tips: Vary the distance between the palms to activate different muscles groups of the body with enhanced precision. Do not let your body sag towards the floor while performing the exercise.

#2 Box Jump

The box jump is a compound multi-joint exercise that targets the fast-twitch muscles for bettered athleticism and improved endurance.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight in an athletic position facing a box or a raised platform. Place your arms on the sides and parallel to the body.

Step 2: Get into a half squat position and jump onto the box in an explosive fashion.

Step 3: Pause for a second and jump back to the initial position.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tip: Set an appropriate height that is challenging but not too difficult, which makes you lose all your steam after the first jump. Focus on completing at least two 10-rep sets.

Next up: Pull-Up

1 / 5 NEXT