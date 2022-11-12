6 Foods That Are Loaded With Potassium

Potassium is one of the minerals required for the functioning of nerves in the body.

It's also required to regulate muscle contractions and maintain electrolyte balance. Potassium works with other minerals such as sodium, calcium, and magnesium to maintain fluid balance in the body.

In this article, we will take a look at various foods rich in potassium that should be included in your diet to prevent its deficiency.

Are You Getting Enough Potassium in Your Diet?

Most adults don’t meet their daily recommended intake of potassium. Potassium deficiency is also called hypokalemia. This medical condition can also occur due to the following reasons:

excessive fluid loss due to diarrhea or vomiting

low magnesium levels or hypomagnesemia

malnutrition

irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

medicines, including theophylline, insulin, and antimicrobials.

kidney disease and failure

Disorders like Bartter syndrome, Gitelman syndrome, and Fanconi syndrome.

It's often recommended to perform a blood test to monitor the levels of different electrolytes in the body.

Why You Need Potassium

Potassium works with sodium to maintain an electrical charge in the cells.

Sodium is usually present outside the cells, while potassium is present inside. This phenomenon is extremely crucial in generating nerve impulses. Potassium is also required for heart and muscle contractions and is often added to heart-healthy table salts. A deficiency in potassium levels can lead to irregular or abnormal heartbeats.

Low potassium can cause weakness and fatigue. It's one of the minerals that prevent muscle cramps. Potassium prevents the deposition of calcium in the respiratory tracts, preventing asthmatic attacks.

Improper fluid balance in the body can lead to polyuria or frequent urination. It can also trigger polydipsia or increased thirst. Potassium deficiency is also associated with high blood pressure.

Foods rich in Potassium

Here's a look at six such foods:

1) Spinach

Spinach is a leafy green popular all around the world. It can be used in various dishes and cuisines. Spinach is often used in soups, stews, and curries to enhance the flavor. It's rich in potassium and other minerals, including magnesium.

It's rich in dietary fiber and keeps the gut healthy by promoting the growth of good probiotic bacteria in our gut. It's also rich in non-heme iron. Iron-rich foods can prevent anemia and keep our red blood cells functioning.

Spinach is a superfood. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

2) Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are starchy root vegetables grown and consumed across cultures. They are usually orange, white, and purple in color.

They contain good amounts of potassium along with other vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. They are not biologically related to regular white potatoes. White potatoes are rich in beta-carotene (precursor of vitamin A) as well.

Sweet potatoes are beneficial to health. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

3) Broccoli

Broccoli is undoubtedly a superfood vegetable. It's a cruciferous vegetable that includes Brussel sprouts, cabbage, and cauliflowers.

It's rich in potassium, magnesium, ascorbic acid, and other beneficial compounds. Regular consumption of broccoli was found to be associated with better heart health due to its potassium content. Broccoli is low in sodium as well.

Broccoli is a popular superfood. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

4) Zucchini

Zucchini is a vegetable from the squash family. It's rich in vitamins and minerals including potassium, magnesium, and ascorbate.

It can be added to salads raw or cooked along with other vegetables. Being rich in potassium, zucchinis are naturally low in sodium and hence are heart friendly. It's also a low-carb vegetable.

Zucchini is beneficial for weight loss. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

5) Avocado

The health benefits of avocados are widely known by many. They can be consumed raw as a fruit or added to cooked dishes as a vegetable. They taste amazing on toast and salad.

Avocados are a rich source of potassium and vitamin C. They contain 8.53 grams of carbs, which makes them keto-friendly as well. They're good for weight loss.

Avocadoes contain healthy fats. (Image via Unsplash/Dirk Ribbler)

6) Orange

Oranges are rich in potassium and other minerals. They have a tangy flavor and can be eaten directly or pressed into juice.

Oranges are also rich in vitamin C, which helps fight free radicals in the body. Oranges can keep the heart healthy and can prevent dehydration as well.

Oranges contain strong antioxidants. (Image via Unsplash/Mateusz Feliksik)

Takeaway

Potassium can be found in various fruits and vegetables and consuming them regularly can provide the required amount of this mineral. Severe deficiencies often arise due to other reasons and require medical attention.

