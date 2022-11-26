6 Health Benefits of Using Ginger Oil

Ginger oil is an essential oil that's derived from the root of the Zingiber officinale herb, also known as ginger.

It's known to reduce stress, anxiety, lethargy, anger, dizziness, and fatigue. Ginger oil supplements can also help in digestion and reduce inflammation in the gut. Ginger is biologically related to beneficial plants, including cardamom and turmeric. It's a popular condiment in Asian cuisines. Ginger is named after the Greek word 'zingiberis' meaning horn-shaped.

Ginger oil is extracted from the roots by distillation. It has a strong, warm, and spicy aroma, which fits perfectly in Asian cooking. Ginger oil can relieve symptoms of nausea, colds, and migraines. Research is being conducted to find the potential benefits of ginger in improving health.

The health benefits of ginger are mainly due to the anti-inflammatory chemicals present in them. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of ginger oil. It has to be kept in mind that many of these benefits are documented on the basis of experiences and claims by people, and that they may vary from person to person.

Nutritional Facts About Ginger

Hundred grams of ginger contains:

Dietary fiber- 3.6 gram

Calories- 79

Carbohydrates- 17.86 gram

Sugar- 1.7 gram

Protein- 1.8 gram

Total fat- 0.8 gram (Saturated fat- 0.2 gram)

Cholesterol- 0 mg

Iron- 1.15 gram

Potassium- 33 mg

Sodium- 14 mg

Oils and powders extracted from ginger also have similar nutritional values.

Benefits of Ginger Oil

The following benefits have been claimed by people using ginger essential oil. Research studies have associated ginger with several benefits as well. Here are the six most promising benefits of using ginger oil:

1) Anti-inflammatory properties

Research has found that high doses of ginger extract can decrease markers of inflammation. That's significant in the prevention of chronic inflammatory conditions such as liver and heart disease.

Ginger oil can also protect the kidneys from chronic conditions. It has been observed that oil extracted from ginger can reduce chronic swelling in the joints. That can be beneficial for aged individuals suffering from joint pain.

2) Might reduce nausea

Studies were conducted on individuals who had undergone surgery and suffering from nausea. Ginger essential oils were found to be beneficial to many of these people.

They reported lower levels of nausea after inhaling ginger essential oil. However, a blend of different essential oils was found to be ineffective in treating nausea and vomiting tendencies.

3) Skin benefits

The topical application of ginger oil can reduce wrinkles on the skin. That's attributed to the antioxidant activity of ginger. Antioxidants are beneficial for the skin, as they prevent cellular damage caused by harmful free radicals.

Free radicals can disrupt the molecules present inside the cells and cause cell death. That can lead to dull, wrinkled, and damaged skin. Ginger extract is used in several anti-wrinkle creams and essential oil blends.

4) Digestion

Ginger extracts are known to aid in digestion. Edible ginger oil is used by many to relieve symptoms related to indigestion. The benefits of ginger are well known to Asians and have been availed in these countries for ages.

Ginger might reduce the symptoms of heartburn, acidity, and flatulence. It can also reduce inflammation in the gut. So they might be beneficial for people with inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic conditions in the gut. Several herbal remedies for gut health often contain oil extracted from ginger.

5) Might relieve anxiety

Ginger essential oils can have a relieving effect on the brain. Ginger oil is often used in aromatherapy procedures and people have claimed to have benefitted from it.

It's a common extract used in ayurvedic medicine. Capsules of edible ginger essential oils are used by many as a natural way to reduce symptoms of anxiety, exhaustion, and depression.

It has to be kept in mind that essential oils cannot be a substitute for medicine. People suffering from chronic mental illnesses must consult a registered medical professional or a therapist for proper guidance and treatment.

6) Liver health benefits

The beneficial compounds in ginger might may the liver from cirrhosis and cancer. This could be due to the strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of ginger.

As per a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, ginger oil was found to reduce the symptoms of fatty liver disease. It's being studied whether extracts of ginger have similar effects on severe inflammatory conditions of the liver.

Takeaway

The nutritional facts and health benefits of ginger are well-known in traditional medicine. Not just the oil, ginger juice is also beneficial for health. It has to be kept in mind that chronic conditions must be treated under the supervision of medical professionals and not merely by using essential oils.

