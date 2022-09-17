6 Important Gym Routine Exercises for Men

A good gym routine exercise program is essential if you want to look your best. Whether you want to change your body or just step up your training, it's important to add training volume (in the form of reps, sets, and weights) to stimulate new muscle growth as you go.

Some particular gym routine exercises are better than others, as they work out a lot of important muscles in the body at the same time. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best such exercises for men.

Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift and 5 Other Gym Routine Exercises for Men

Here are six gym routine exercises that will help you gain muscle and lose weight.

1) Deadlift

This gym routine exercise is a part of almost every exercise routine. You can perform this exercise to gauge your strength as well. It is often called "the king of all exercises." Because it uses so many muscles, it sends a lot of testosterone (a hormone that builds muscles) into the bloodstream.

Here's how you can do it:

Step up to the loaded barbell and put your feet under the bar. Your feet should be about shoulder-width apart. Your shins should either touch the bar or be close to it.

Bend down and grab the bar with an overhand grip on either side of your legs by pushing your bottom back and bending at the waist.

Your hips should be lower than your shoulders. Set your lats by squeezing your shoulder blades together, and then engage your core. Don't look up; keep your neck in a straight line.

Pull the weight up while keeping the bar close to your body by pushing your feet into the floor. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the lift, but don't lean back.

2) Back Squat

The barbell back squat, like the deadlift, targets almost every major muscle group in the body. It is the king of leg-building moves. Any athlete will say that the squat is why they can run fast, jump high, and keep getting stronger everywhere.

To do this gym routine exercise:

Put the barbell on your traps and shoulders in a safe way. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out, core braced, and chest up.

Start a basic squat with your hips back and knees bent, making sure your knees don't fall in.

Stop when your thighs are almost the same height as the ground.

To get back to the start, push through your whole foot.

3) Bench Press

This gym routine exercise helps you build strong, well-defined pecs, shoulders, and triceps, which makes you look more powerful whether you're wearing a shirt or not. This move also produces testosterone, which aids in muscle growth. Other benefits of incorporating this exercise into your regular exercise routine include increased upper body strength and improved muscle strength.

Here's how you can do it:

Lie down on a flat bench on your back. Grab a barbell with hands that are a little wider than shoulder-width apart.

Keep your hips on the bench the whole time and press your feet firmly into the ground.

Keep your core engaged and keep your spine in a neutral position as you move. Don't round your back.

Lift the bar or dumbbells slowly off the rack if you are using them. Lower the bar to your chest, about where your nose is, and let your elbows bend out to the side about 45 degrees.

When your elbows are just below the bench, stop lowering. To get back to the starting position, press your feet into the floor and push the bar back up.

4) Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift

This could be the best exercise to keep your lower back healthy and build a strong set of glutes. Any experienced lifter will tell you that a good set of legs and a butt are really impressive. This move also helps make the hamstrings more flexible, which means that sitting all day won't hurt your back as much.

To do this gym routine exercise:

Start by standing with your feet about as far apart as your hips and your knees slightly bent. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and put them in front of your hips with the palms facing your thighs.

Keep your back straight and squeeze your shoulder blades as you start to move your hips back.

Keeping the dumbbells close to your body, lower them until they are in front of your shins. Don't let the hips sink any more after they reach the knees.

Keep your back straight, push through your heels to fully extend your hips and knees, and squeeze your glutes at the top.

5) Kettlebell Swing

This movement requires you to do a hip hinge that is good for your glutes and overall fitness. When done right, the hip-hinge movement and the cardio aspect (caused by how quickly the movement is done) will help you get a strong, ripped body that any guy would envy.

To do this gym routine exercise:

Put the kettlebell on the ground in front of your feet, which should be a little farther apart than your hips and turned out a little bit.

As you reach your hands towards the kettlebell handle, press your hips back and tilt your torso forward.

As you grab the kettlebell handle with both hands, take a deep breath in. Roll your shoulders back a little bit to help control the swing's momentum and keep your spine from bending forward.

Exhale, and with one strong move, squeeze your glutes and hamstrings as hard as you can to stand up.

Inhale and press your hips back as you swing the kettlebell back toward the floor, which it will want to do on its own. Let the weight swing between your legs while keeping your neck in line with your spine.

Keep swinging the kettlebell, making sure to keep your back straight and use your hips and glutes to move it.

6) Medicine Ball Slam

The medicine ball slam cuts out fat in your midsection and adds a good amount of cardio to your workout so you can keep that look. It is a great core workout exercise for strengthening your upper back, triceps, glutes, quads, and hamstrings.

To do this gym routine exercise:

Stand with your knees slightly bent and your arms out in front of you.

Hold a medicine ball above your head.

Bend forward at the waist and slam the ball against the floor about a foot in front of you by using your core muscles.

Don't fall forward by falling forward with your arms.

Catch the ball when it comes back up, and then do it again.

Perform these 6 gym routine exercises regularly to stay fit and strong.

