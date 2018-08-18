6 Intense HIIT Workouts For Abs And Obliques

Bicycle crunches tone the abs and obliques

High-intensity interval training programs approach building muscle and burning fat with a radically different approach. Traditional approaches include lifting weights and steady exercises over longer durations, while the HIIT workouts revolve around short bursts of intense training sessions. It is well established that the HIIT workouts target the muscles with increased accuracy and are ideal for building the abs and obliques.

As this exercise routine targets a host of muscles with increased intensity, it is imperative that you perform adequate warm-up exercises to flex your muscles and improve blood circulation. Additionally, ensure that you have a healthy diet that has tonnes of lean protein along with low quantities of fat, which will greatly help in building a ripped abdomen.

Furthermore, people with a history of joint pains must exercise caution while performing this routine as the HIIT workouts involve the movement of a host of other stabilisation muscles along with the target muscle group.

Now, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the six intense HIIT workouts that you could add to your workout program to build your abs and obliques.

#1 Russian Twist

The twisting movement of the exercise is very effective in toning the obliques.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a supine position with feet positioned close to each other. Raise your torso such that it is perpendicular to the floor. Slightly bend your knees before starting the core motion to form an arch with the floor.

Step 2: Bring your arms forward until they are fully extended. Slowly twist your torso to the right until your arms touch the floor.

Step 3: Hold for a second and return to the initial position. Perform the same motion on the other side to complete one rep.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Perform the exercise while holding a dumbbell or a weight plate for added resistance and improved customisability.

#2 Plank

The plank is an isometric training exercise that activates all the abdominal muscles with unrivalled precision.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a supine position and keep your feet close together.

Step 2: Push your torso upwards and rest the body on your forearms and toes. Keep the elbows close to the body and ensure that the upper arms are perpendicular to the body while the lower arms are parallel to the floor.

Step 3: Hold the position for 30 seconds and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Perform this exercise while wearing a weighted vest for improved resistance.

