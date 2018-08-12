7 Fat Burning HIIT Workouts For Women To Burn Calories

People either love HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) or run away from it. It is shocking as to why people, especially women, do not opt for it more. It is probably because they are terrified of the long and non-stop exercising. Well, that is the whole point of HIIT. You challenge your body to move past all your inhibitions and get fit.

HIIT includes rigorous exercise for a certain period followed by a rest period and then getting back to the rigorous training. It works because it increases the metabolism rate and induces fat loss. The good thing about it is it can be customized as far as the workout period is concerned. As long as you give your 100 per cent, a 30 minutes workout, 5 days a week is required to lose weight.

Let us get started with a HIIT workout. Before that there are some rules you need to know:

1. Each exercise needs to be done for 1 minute.

2. A cycle comprises of every exercise done once. You must do 3 such cycles.

3. Each cycle must follow a specific order of the exercises and you are free to choose that order.

4. The structure followed once must be followed in every cycle.

5. You must do each exercise without stopping.

6. You are permitted to take a 30-second break after you do 2 exercises without stopping.

Let us get started with a fat burning HIIT workout for women:

Exercise #1

Burpees

Instructions:

Step 1: Get down in the squat position and place your palms by your knees.

Step 2: Jump and push your feet back while placing your palms on the floor. Your toes must be placed firmly on the ground and your palms must be under your shoulder.

Step 3: Engage your core and do a push up by bending your elbows and lowering your chest. Go as low as possible.

Step 4: Once your push up is done, pull your feet forward such they are between your hands. You must get back to the squat position.

Step 5: Push through your heels and jump. Your arms must be extended over your head. Land softly on your toes.

Step 6: As you land, get to the squat position and repeat.

Next up: Squats

