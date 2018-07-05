6 Leg Toning Exercises You Can Do At Home - Leg Workouts Without Weights!

Stretching exercises for legs

Which is that one part of your body that you look at inevitably? Kudos to those who guessed it right, your legs!

The day you start working out, you get obsessed with your legs. So much so that you somehow make it to the leg day workout session, no matter how much you hate it. But the main struggle begins when you have to tone your legs.

The process is slow and the results are not easily visible. Those are two reasons that can lead to, you losing your energy and falling short of the required motivation. But do remember that toning your legs may be slow, but once you see the results, you will realize that it was completely worth it.

Toning your leg does not indirectly come with losing overall body fat. There are some specific exercises to help you with this. Definitely, cardio exercises like walking, running, swimming, cycling, skipping rope etc. can all help and facilitate it. Compliment it with these leg toning exercises and you will see astonishing results.

So let us get started with a workout that will help you tone your legs!

Exercise #1

Front Lunge Hover

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand with your feet apart.

Step 2: Step your left feet back and come in the lunge position. Your right knee should be above your right ankle.

Step 3: Extend your arms over your head and bend forward from your waist. You need to lower your chest and shoulder towards the floor, keeping your arms extended all the way. They will bend forward as you hinge. Simultaneously, lift your left leg and straighten your right leg, with a slight bend, as you do it.

Step 4: Hold for 5 seconds and return to the starting position.

Important Tip: Do 5 reps on one side and repeat for the other side after a 15 seconds break.

