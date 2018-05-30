6 easy to do and equipment free leg workouts for men at home

Leg workouts need not be restricted to the gym. Try these out at home and see the results.

Malavika Kanoria CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 20:29 IST 670 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Fitness Expert Deckline Leitao Demonstrating Exercises

All the fitness buffs know the feeling of flexing those calf muscles and looking at yourself in the mirror. And why just that, it is the thighs, quads, glutes, and hamstrings that boost your confidence. After all, who doesn’t mind strong and toned legs?

It is a fact that getting rid of the fat on your legs can be a challenge but it does not make it impossible. Consistent and motivated workouts can help you in the long run.

It is a myth that you can achieve that only by using barbells and weights. We bust it by listing out a few extremely effective exercises that will help you achieve those strong legs that you’ve always wanted.

These exercises can be done at home and require no equipment as it uses your body weight to do the job.

There is one similarity between all the workout routines. Your body will get used to it with time and you might have to alter it a little. You can choose to increase the time and sets or incorporate newer exercises. Some more exercises that you can work on include, Bulgarian split squats, lateral walk, calf raises, walking lunges etc.

Legs are a difficult part of the body and toning them can take some time. Stay focused and work out. Once you start seeing the results, you will know what we are talking about. But always remember, overdoing the routine can harm you and a perfect balance must be maintained.

Remember, ‘the only bad workout is the one you didn’t do’.

Having said that, let us now look at the exercises.

#1 Squat Jump

You will feel a burn initially but it is just those muscles working. Continue, do not stop and keep thinking of the end result that you want to achieve. Go as high as your body allows and do not overdo it. You can hurt yourself if your landing is rough.

Keep your feet apart and maintain the hip width. Squat down such that your thighs are parallel to the ground. Jump as high as possible, bending your knees to a 45-degree on landing. Stay in the squat position for 2 seconds and repeat. Do this exercise for 1 minute.