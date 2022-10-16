6 Mental Health Tips for Millennials

Millennials typically face stress and anxiety, as they come from a generation that's always in a hurry to complete tasks and reach goals. Common problems include trouble concentrating, exhaustion, changes in eating and sleeping habits, and feelings of worthlessness and despondency.

This generation resides in a society that's competitive and fast-paced, mostly due to social media. Speaking of social media, using it excessively can result in depression, anxiety, social isolation, and low self-esteem. Even your sleep and memory can get impacted.

Mental Health Tips for Millennials

There are easy ways millennials can look after themselves till we have additional options. Will these ways help us to fix everything? Obviously not. However, even if it only results in a small increase in someone's mental health, it's still a start. Let's have a look at a few such ways:

1) Nurture your Connections

Strong social support can strengthen ability to manage stress, enhance physical and mental health, and lengthen your life. Your community may be big or small.

It may include members of your family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, acquaintances you made through your place of worship, volunteer group, fitness class, or hobby club.

It may take place over the phone, online, video chat, or in person. There are no rules other than establishing and maintaining connections with those you can talk to.

2) You are not Superman or Superwoman

Mental health is not only personal but also societal. (Image via Freepik/Vector)

Perfectionism and holding unreasonable standards for oneself are psychological and social risk factors for sadness and anxiety.

We frequently fall into this trap. Television, magazines, and social media portray men and women as having it all, doing it all, including having a brilliant career, being excellent parents, losing baby weight in under a month, and always looking good.

Setting ourselves up to meet these standards, which are frequently an illusion, is a surefire way to lead to tension, feelings of failure, and disappointment.

3) Get off social media

You don't have to give up social media forever. At the very least, cut back on your social media usage, though.

You can keep your phone in silent mode when spending time with family and friends and when you're in professional meetings. Constant social media use can cause unpleasant emotions, including depression, loneliness, jealousy, anxiety, and general dissatisfaction with life.

A digital detox involves abstaining from technology and social media. It's a time to relax, indulge in fun activities, or spend quality time with loved ones. By taking a social media break, you can focus on the here and now and have meaningful relationships with other people.

4) Be honest with yourself

Honesty fosters mental wellness. You need to acknowledge that there's a problem before you can take steps to fix it.

Although it's simpler to fool some people than others, you should always be truthful with yourself, and try to be aware of your emotions.

Determine your ideal and true selves. Your ideal self is someone you aspire to become, and your real self is who you are currently.

Before creating practical, workable changes, you must comprehend where your ideal self originates. Being honest with oneself and having faith in oneself are equally vital, as confidence can help you accomplish so much.

5) Accept help without hesitation

While self-care is essential, seeking help is important too. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

It takes courage to ask for mental health, but it's often very beneficial, especially for millennials. To build a society that's more compassionate and rewarding, we must recognize the importance of fostering help-seeking behavior for millennials.

We must eliminate the stigma associated with mental health for this reason. Seeking treatment can considerably improve our overall happiness and well-being, as well as our personal and professional lives.

One can create new coping methods, build relationships, avoid going through stressful situations alone, and improve their quality of life by asking for help. If you're experiencing problems with your mental health, don't ignore it. Before things worsen, seek out a therapist. If cost prohibits you from doing so, there are numerous low-cost options.

6) Reel yourself back to the present

Anxiety and other mental health concerns can pull not only millennials, but everyone away from the present and make you worry about the future.

If you feel that way, ask yourself if you're safe and what you need to do right now. Breathing exercises, positive self-talk, and focusing on something else like a funny video or goal-oriented activity can keep you in the present. The main idea is to build your own first-aid box, and enhance your mental health.

Takeaway

Millennials are helping to de-stigmatize treatment by being open about their mental health challenges. Nevertheless, millennials continue to experience a mental crisis that cannot be overlooked.

Millennials are now better informed about mental health. The good news is that we can take many steps to safeguard and improve the mental health of millennials.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes