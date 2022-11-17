6 Morning Yoga Exercises You Can Do without Leaving Bed

Morning yoga exercises can provide a host of benefits, including giving your day a calming start, helping get a toned body, grounding the mind, gently stretching the body, and more.

These exercises can give you a headstart to the day through gentle stretches and breathing techniques.

Morning Yoga Exercises without Leaving Bed

Here are six of the best morning yoga exercises you can do without leaving bed while gaining tons of benefits:

1) Happy Pose (Sukhasana)

Happy pose can instantly change mood, enhance mental focus, calm body and mind, and improve mental well-being. It can also open up your hip region and chest.

How to do this yoga pose?

Start in the upright seated position with both legs straightened in front.

Fold both legs, and tuck them towards your inner thighs while keeping your back completely straight.

Position both palms onto your knees while grounding your butt to the floor. Hold and breathe deeply.

2) Thunderbolt Pose (Vajrasana)

It's one of the most effective morning yoga exercises to aid the digestive system. This yoga pose can also help in strengthening muscles such as knee joints, ankles, and feet.

How to do this yoga pose?

Get on the conventional kneeling position with your heels close to each other.

Make sure your toes are not stacked one each other; they should be in close proximity.

Position both palms on the sides of the knees while angled towards the ceiling.

Keep your back straight, and hold for a few minutes.

3) Child Pose (Balasana)

It provides several benefits such as relaxing the body, relieving fatigue, lengthening the spine, stretching the posterior chain, easing muscle pain, and more.

How to do this pose?

Begin in the conventional kneeling position on the bed, with your hips stacked just over your heels.

Breathe in, and bring both your hands over your head.

Breathe out, and fold your upper torso to the front, bringing your forehead to bed.

Make sure not to hunch your back. Rest your pelvis on your knees.

4) Reclining Big Toe Pose

It can enhance flexibility and build strength.

How to do this yoga pose?

Begin in the lying position on your back while raising your right leg up into the air.

Raise your upper torso off the bed along with extending your left leg towards the ceiling.

Clutch your big toe with your left palm, and hold while keeping the core engaged. Switch legs after a few minutes.

5) Butterfly Pose

It's a simple morning yoga exercises that can reduce inner thigh fat and boost lower body strength. It can also open up the pelvic region along with increasing core strength.

How to do this pose?

Start in the upright seated position with your legs straightened in front.

Bring both legs inward by bending your knees to the sides and bringing the soles of your feet together.

Keep your spine straight, and secure your palms around your feet. Breathe deeply for a few minutes before gently releasing.

6) Happy Baby Pose

It does not require any complicated movements but can stretch the lower back and hips. This exercise can also alleviate tight muscles.

How to do this pose?

Start in the supine laying down position on your bed before bending your knees and raising your feet towards the ceiling.

Clutch the outward edges of your feet with both palms, and use your strength to pull both knees towards your body.

Hold for a few deep breaths before releasing.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned morning yoga exercises involve simple movements along with a deep breathing technique, which makes them beginner-friendly. Spending just a few minutes a day on these exercises can enhance your overall health and fitness.

Poll : 0 votes