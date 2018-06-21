6 Powerful Ab Workouts With Weights For Solid Six Pack Abs

Want the flat six-pack abs you have been dreaming of? Here are six powerful weighted ab workouts to help you get them!

We are pretty sure, every time you look at your self in the mirror; the first thing you notice is your abs and torso. It does not matter whether you are the one to get a muffin top or not. All that remains noticeable is the fact that six-pack ab is far from your achievable goals.

Has someone ever told you that nothing is impossible? You heard it right! Getting solid six pack abs just with a strict diet regime and a proper workout schedule is in fact very achievable. No doubt in the fact that this is not a cake-walk. It will require tones of strength and determination to get the desired result.

This workout regime that we have brought to you includes 6 exercises that involve weights, for solid six-pack abs. However, it is not simply limited to this. Do check out our gallery to see the different workout plans we have lined up for you. However, this article focuses on abs and core area only. So let us get started with the 6 exercises with weights that will help you get six pack abs.

Exercise #1

Russian Twist

Instructions:

Grab a single dumbbell for this exercise.

Step 1: Sit on the floor and bend your knees to keep your feet flat on the ground. Keep your body straight and hold the dumbbell firmly in both hands.

Step 2: Now, bend your upper body backward and lift your feet off the ground. You will be resting on your tailbone at this point. Engage your core.

Step 3: Slowly, start rotating your upper body from left to right. Support the movement by gliding your hand towards the side you are going towards. Be slow, as this exercise requires tremendous balance.

Important Tip: Do this exercise for a minute and increase the pace of the rotation gradually.

Next up: Single Leg Toe Touch