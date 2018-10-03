6 Quick Workouts For Women To Tone Their Body At Home

Malavika Kanoria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 // 03 Oct 2018, 09:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A lot of us might not be able to hit the gym due to certain reasons. But should that stop you from getting fit? Absolutely not! It is a myth that workouts are effective only when done at the gym.

Workouts can be done equally well at home. All you need is a good workout plan, some diet tips and motivation. As far as diet is concerned, let's say that eating healthy, cutting out junk, staying hydrated and adding leafy greens, protein, fibre etc. are some of the main points that you must keep in mind.

Here, we will talk about a perfect workout for women that can be done at home. But before we get into it, let us look at some tips and tricks that will help you make your home workout routine super effective:

1. Fix a particular place and make it your workout space. Do not keep changing this as and when you feel like. Keep your workout clothes and shoes here and also try and plug in some form of music device to keep you going. Make this your ‘home gym’.

2. Fix a workout time. By this, we mean, fix the duration of the routine and also decide on a time that is most convenient for you to workout. Follow this routine so that your body gets used to it.

3. You need not buy any heavy machines, but invest in a yoga mat and a pair of dumbbells. They will be required at some point.

4. Cardio is a must. Now, not all of us have a running track close to our home, so all you need to do is buy a jump rope. Do a little research on the variations and you are good to go.

5. Once you are done with the workout, take a long shower. For those who are unaware of it, a long shower can help you recover from all the soreness and fatigue that you might experience post your workout.

Now let us look at a super effective home workout for women that will help them tone their body.

1 / 7 NEXT